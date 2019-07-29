Making a difference! John Cena is putting his money where his muscles are. The Playing With Fire star has announced his plans to match up to $1 million in donations made through Veteran’s Day to FitOps Foundation, PERFORMIX’s nonprofit organization which helps military veterans find purpose through fitness post-service by certifying them as elite personal trainers.

“When I find a cause, I get dedicated and invested. I found a new cause,” the 42-year-old professional wrestler told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Degeneres Show. “The name of the organization is called FitOps. It helps veterans. These are men and women who have served our country after they lose — pretty much lose their pain in life, because 20 of these people a day commit suicide. And FitOps wants to take that number down to zero.”

Thank you @TheEllenShow for allowing me a platform to discuss something close to my heart. The time is NOW, I will match ALL DONATIONS UP TO $1 MILLION to help @Fit_Ops achieve their goal of giving veterans #PurposeThroughFitness. DONATE HERE: https://t.co/XkgCkMdH5g https://t.co/RB6PPrKbUU — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 30, 2019

Join the Cause

The FitOps Foundation foundation has teamed up with Lord & Taylor as well, who has pledged to also donate 100 percent of sales (up to $250,000) generated from the purchase of special saving passes from Nov. 8-11. Buying the pass gets 30% off all regular and sale items plus 15% off almost all beauty items. Pass sales go live on November 8th. Learn more about the cause by going to lordandtaylor.com.

GNC has also joined the cause, pledging $200,000 dollars in donations. They are also running a sweepstakes for a VIP experience with John Cena and will match all donations up to $100,000 through their GNC Live Well Foundation. myGNC Rewards & PRO Access members are automatically entered with any FitOps donation!