



Making a difference! John Cena announced his plans to donate up to $1 million to the FitOps Foundation during the Monday, September 30, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“When I find a cause, I get dedicated and invested. I found a new cause,” the 42-year-old professional wrester told Ellen DeGeneres. “The name of the organization is called FitOps. It helps veterans. These are men and women who have served our country after they lose — pretty much lose their pain in life, because 20 of these people a day commit suicide. And FitOps wants to take that number down to zero.”

According to FitOps Foundation’s website, the nonprofit, which is powered by Perfomix, trains and certifies veterans as elite personal trainers.

“So when we find a cause we’re passionate about, we say like, ‘Well, how can I help?’ I want to not only be active in this charity, but I want to call you to action to donate. So basically, I’m asking everyone to check out FitOps.org and see what you can do to donate,” Cena continued on Monday. “The reason I’m asking you to do that is because you’re not going to go it alone. They money you give, I will match. Starting right now up, until Veterans Day, every dollar you give, I will match up to a million bucks.”

After the audience erupted into applause, the actor gave credit to DeGeneres for inspiring him.

“That is absolutely from you. You are so giving, and so inspiring,” Cena told the host. “And I found a cause that I’m attached to, so I want to do my part, and I want everybody to help me along the way.”

“I love it, and I love the cause,” DeGeneres replied. “It’s a great cause. Because we need to take care of people who go away and try to take care of us.”

After the episode aired, Cena thanked the comedian again.

Thank you @TheEllenShow for allowing me a platform to discuss something close to my heart. The time is NOW, I will match ALL DONATIONS UP TO $1 MILLION to help @Fit_Ops achieve their goal of giving veterans #PurposeThroughFitness. DONATE HERE: https://t.co/XkgCkMdH5g https://t.co/RB6PPrKbUU — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 30, 2019

“Thank you @TheEllenShow for allowing me a platform to discuss something close to my heart. The time is NOW, I will match ALL DONATIONS UP TO $1 MILLION to help @Fit_Ops achieve their goal of giving veterans #PurposeThroughFitness,” he tweeted.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!