Full steam ahead! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin put their rekindled romance on full display as they locked lips in a Brooklyn park on Saturday, June 16.

Pictures posted by TMZ show Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, with their arms wrapped around each other as they kiss while leaning against a railing overlooking the East River at Domino Park. The two later headed to Manhattan’s Rockefeller Park where they engaged in another make-out sesh on a park bench.

Bieber also shared a sweet picture of a fan encounter from the day. In the pic, he can be seen kneeling down with a smile on his face, meanwhile, Baldwin stands nearby where her floral dress and white sneakers can be seen.

The outing comes just one week after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the former couple had reunited — and a source revealed that it wasn’t that shocking to those who know the lovebirds.

“Hailey has always loved Justin and they have been best friends, so it’s no surprise that they’re hooking up again,” the insider told Us on June 13, just two days after the duo were seen getting cozy during a Miami getaway.

Eyewitnesses told Us that the “Love Yourself” singer and the model had on a “low-key night,” while in Florida, where they snuggled up together on a hotel balcony. The two then attended a VOUS church conference and later indulged at a romantic dinner at Casa Tua.

“Justin [put] his arm around Hailey throughout the night. [They] didn’t shy away from the crowd or onlookers,” an onlooker told Us at the time, noting that the two held hands.

Bieber and Baldwin dated previously from 2015 to 2016 before calling it quits on their relationship. The “Sorry” crooner opened up about his relationship with Baldwin in a 2016 GQ interview.

“I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them,” he told the outlet. “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard … I just don’t want to hurt her.”

