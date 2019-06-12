Father-daughter duo! Justin Hartley and his 14-year-old, Isabella, love spending time together.

“We do everything from read to surf Instagram,” the This Is Us star, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively at LA Confidential’s Impact Awards and Emmy For Your Consideration event for Below The Line talent on Sunday, June 9. “We’ll go for walks. We played basketball yesterday morning. … We swim, we go for drives, we do everything.”

The actor added: “It’s nice. I’m lucky to have an almost-15-year-old who I feel like tells me everything or can tell me everything. She probably doesn’t tell me everything, but I think she feels like she can. That was the goal. … She’s my best friend.”

The Revenge alum and his ex-wife, Lindsay Korman, welcomed their daughter in 2004. After the couple’s 2012 divorce, Hartley went on to marry Chrishell Stause five years later.

When it comes to having kids together, the Selling Sunset star, 37, doesn’t have any immediate pregnancy plans. “We don’t know yet,” she told Us exclusively last month. “I have a stepdaughter, so we’ve got our hands full with high school.”

Her husband echoed his wife’s comments on Sunday, telling Us that Isabella will remain a “pretty happy kid” whether she becomes a big sister.

Hartley told Us back in 2017 that parenting has been “like golf,” in his experience. “It’s like a series of errors. You try to make them as small as you possibly can,” he said at the time. “There’s no perfect sort of way to do it. My daughter’s great though. She helps me through everything. She really does. We do it together.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

