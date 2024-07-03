Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Katie Maloney Reveals She Doesn’t ‘See Anybody’ From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Since Controversial Reunion

By
Lala Kent Shady Comments About Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney Every Story Line and Feud That Has Happened in Between Seasons 11 and 12 of Vanderpump Rules
Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Lala Kent Shady Comments About Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney Every Story Line and Feud That Has Happened in Between Seasons 11 and 12 of Vanderpump Rules
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Since Vanderpump Rules was put on pause, Katie Maloney hasn’t kept in contact with most of her costars.

During the Tuesday, July 2, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Katie, 37, was asked whether she could see herself speaking with Tom Sandoval again.

“I don’t see him. I don’t see anybody,” Katie noted before clarifying which cast member she is still speaking to. “I would see Ariana [Madix], but she’s in freaking Fiji [filming Love Island USA].”

Katie’s focus has been entirely on her and Ariana’s sandwich shop — Something About Her — after news broke that Bravo won’t be filming season 12 of Vanderpump Rules over the summer as usual.

Everything the VPR Cast and Andy Cohen Said About Season 12 Potentially Being Put on Pause

Related: Everything the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Said About Season 12’s Filming Schedule

“I talk to Ariana all the time. I talked to her last night for a long time, just to update her on everything that’s going on. But there’s a massive time difference that’s happening,” Katie explained. “I just try to keep her in the loop of everything that’s going on. But it’s hard sometimes because I want her to be around and experiencing everything.”

Katie Maloney Reveals She Does not See Anybody From Vanderpump Rules Since Controversial Reunion 2
James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Ariana Madix. Griffen Nagel/Bravo

In response to a question about the future of the show, Katie replied, “I mean, I’m not going to be concerned until it’s time to be concerned. And it doesn’t feel like it’s time to be concerned.”

Katie has previously hinted that the Vanderpump Rules cast doesn’t spend time together when there aren’t cameras around. In March, Katie appeared on “The Viall Files,” where host Nick Viall pointed out that Katie and Ariana, 39, appeared to be “indifferent about hanging out” with their onscreen friend group.

“What group? They don’t even f–king hang out,” Katie quipped about not wanting to create a false illusion. “I think this new chapter in life and this transition that I’ve made to really design my life and invite new people into my life and embrace friendships that I’ve been really excited and happy to have and feel like I’m really grateful for in my life.”

Feature Cast Every Story Line and Feud That Has Happened in Between Seasons 11 and 12 of Vanderpump Rules

Related: Every Story Line — and Feud — That Happened Between 'VPR' Seasons 11 and 12

Katie concluded: “Through my healing journey, I kind of come to an agreement with myself with the standard of people I want to have in my life. And if this character doesn’t meet the criteria, I’m just gonna not have that. And yeah, build up boundaries.”

Katie Maloney Reveals She Does not See Anybody From Vanderpump Rules Since Controversial Reunion 3
Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Sheana Shay. Griffen Nagel/Bravo

Bravo viewers saw a lot of the tension during season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. Following Sandoval’s cheating scandal, the cast was at odds about forgiving him, and the drama spilled over into the reunion. Katie and Ariana specifically weren’t thrilled with the tactics used by production.

On Tuesday’s podcast, Katie also addressed her falling out with Lala Kent. Lala, 33, came for Katie at the reunion with claims that there were conversations happening off screen that weren’t addressed on the show.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Soft Matte Collection

Deal of the Day

Act Fast! The Viral Stanley Cup Is On Sale! View Deal

Biggest Vanderpump Rules Feuds And Where Relationships Stand Today

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand

“I felt like obviously she had been harboring certain feelings and thinking certain things that I didn’t know she had felt. And so she was saving them for the reunion, which I didn’t feel like was super authentic,” Katie noted. “To sit there and be called an inauthentic person or fake. But meanwhile, I’m sitting next to somebody who I thought I knew and knew very well and was open and honest with me, but had been feeling a certain way about me for a very long time. That was shocking.”

Katie made it clear she didn’t see herself forgiving Lala for violating her trust.

“Once you violate my trust like that, it’s very hard to come back from. Trust is the most important thing to me. And when you try to manipulate me with that and use it against me and say we talked about these things,” Katie continued. “Those weren’t the kind of conversations that were meant for the camera. Not everything is. … I’m allowed to have some kind of privacy and talk about emotions with people. I do with my mom, I do with other friends.”

In this article

Katie Maloney Bio

Katie Maloney
VANDERPUMP RULES Bio 538

Vanderpump Rules

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!