Since Vanderpump Rules was put on pause, Katie Maloney hasn’t kept in contact with most of her costars.

During the Tuesday, July 2, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Katie, 37, was asked whether she could see herself speaking with Tom Sandoval again.

“I don’t see him. I don’t see anybody,” Katie noted before clarifying which cast member she is still speaking to. “I would see Ariana [Madix], but she’s in freaking Fiji [filming Love Island USA].”

Katie’s focus has been entirely on her and Ariana’s sandwich shop — Something About Her — after news broke that Bravo won’t be filming season 12 of Vanderpump Rules over the summer as usual.

“I talk to Ariana all the time. I talked to her last night for a long time, just to update her on everything that’s going on. But there’s a massive time difference that’s happening,” Katie explained. “I just try to keep her in the loop of everything that’s going on. But it’s hard sometimes because I want her to be around and experiencing everything.”

In response to a question about the future of the show, Katie replied, “I mean, I’m not going to be concerned until it’s time to be concerned. And it doesn’t feel like it’s time to be concerned.”

Katie has previously hinted that the Vanderpump Rules cast doesn’t spend time together when there aren’t cameras around. In March, Katie appeared on “The Viall Files,” where host Nick Viall pointed out that Katie and Ariana, 39, appeared to be “indifferent about hanging out” with their onscreen friend group.

“What group? They don’t even f–king hang out,” Katie quipped about not wanting to create a false illusion. “I think this new chapter in life and this transition that I’ve made to really design my life and invite new people into my life and embrace friendships that I’ve been really excited and happy to have and feel like I’m really grateful for in my life.”

Katie concluded: “Through my healing journey, I kind of come to an agreement with myself with the standard of people I want to have in my life. And if this character doesn’t meet the criteria, I’m just gonna not have that. And yeah, build up boundaries.”

Bravo viewers saw a lot of the tension during season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. Following Sandoval’s cheating scandal, the cast was at odds about forgiving him, and the drama spilled over into the reunion. Katie and Ariana specifically weren’t thrilled with the tactics used by production.

On Tuesday’s podcast, Katie also addressed her falling out with Lala Kent. Lala, 33, came for Katie at the reunion with claims that there were conversations happening off screen that weren’t addressed on the show.

“I felt like obviously she had been harboring certain feelings and thinking certain things that I didn’t know she had felt. And so she was saving them for the reunion, which I didn’t feel like was super authentic,” Katie noted. “To sit there and be called an inauthentic person or fake. But meanwhile, I’m sitting next to somebody who I thought I knew and knew very well and was open and honest with me, but had been feeling a certain way about me for a very long time. That was shocking.”

Katie made it clear she didn’t see herself forgiving Lala for violating her trust.

“Once you violate my trust like that, it’s very hard to come back from. Trust is the most important thing to me. And when you try to manipulate me with that and use it against me and say we talked about these things,” Katie continued. “Those weren’t the kind of conversations that were meant for the camera. Not everything is. … I’m allowed to have some kind of privacy and talk about emotions with people. I do with my mom, I do with other friends.”