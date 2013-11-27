Kelly Rowland's fiance didn't put just any old ring on it! One day after sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the "Kisses Down Low" singer, 32, had gotten engaged to Tim Weatherspoon, Rowland debuted her big new bling while out and about on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Dressed casually in jeans and a gray sweatshirt, the British X Factor judge was all smiles as she and a pal picked up some sweet treats from Sprinkles cupcake shop in Beverly Hills. Beyonce's bestie flashed a big grin for photographers — not to mention her brand-new diamond engagement ring.

As previously reported, the Destiny's Child singer recently accepted a proposal from Weatherspoon, her manager and boyfriend. Rumors first circulated that the couple were engaged when a ring was spotted on Rowland's finger in a pal's Instagram video.

"She has been showing it off to friends and family and is very happy," one insider told Us. "She wants to enjoy [the engagement] and celebrate for a bit longer."

This will be the star's first marriage. She was previously engaged to football player Roy Williams but broke things off in January 2005, two months before the wedding.

