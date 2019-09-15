Kevin Federline is a busy dad. Britney Spears‘ ex-husband is not looking to have more children because the six kids he already has keep him plenty occupied.

“I love my kids. My kids are awesome. I think I got plenty right now. I got my hands full,” Federline told Us Weekly exclusively while hosting and deejaying at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday, September, 14.

Federline, 41, shares sons Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, with the “Toxic” singer. He also is the father of daughter Kori, 17, and son Kaleb, 15, whom he shares with actress Shar Jackson, as well as daughters Jordan Kay, 8, and Peyton Marie, 5, who he has with his wife, former volleyball player Victoria Prince.

His kids might keep him on his toes, but being a DJ has scored Federline some cool points among his children’s friend group.

“Their friends really actually love it because I share the same music with them. They love, you know, a lot of hip-hop music, so it’s interesting, especially when their friends come around and they’re asking me all kinds of questions about music and who’s hot/what’s hot right now. It’s like, ‘Man, you guys tell me! You’re the kids! You know,'” Federline said.

He revealed that his kids aren’t really into Top 40, but listen to the most popular songs on Spotify and SoundCloud. As for their favorite artists, Federline admitted he’s not as hip to the newer names.

“I know, like, my boys love, like, Chippy Red and just you know, Ski Mask and all these cats that aren’t like massively big but they’re big — you know, it’s all online. Everything’s Spotify and SoundCloud,” Federline explained.

The former rapper said that even though he had his deejaying gig on Saturday, he was determined to make it home to celebrate Sean Preston’s 14th birthday, which fell on the same day.

“I mean, my son’s birthday was today and I had to come here so I flew in. I get done with the show and I’m literally going right to the airport and flying home,” Federline said.

Getting home could be a top priority for Federline, who recently filed a restraining order against Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, on behalf of their sons, Us confirmed.

“Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room,” an insider told Us earlier this month of the incident in August that led to the legal filing. “Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston.”

The terms of the restraining order restrict Britney’s father from having contact with Sean Preston and Jayden for three years, according to another source.

Britney and Federline have also changed their custody agreement for their sons. A source told Us that the arrangement, which was originally 50-50, now gives Federline 70 percent unsupervised custodial rights, while Britney receives 30 percent.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!