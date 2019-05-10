Keeping up with Kim! The Ellen DeGeneres Show posted a clip from it’s upcoming Friday episode on Thursday, May 9, in which Kourtney Kardashian reveals that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s surrogate is in labor!

“My mom doesn’t even know this but Kim’s surrogate went into labor,” Kourtney reveals to Kris Jenner and the whole Ellen audience. “So she’s at the hospital.”

Kris responds, “No! What are we doing sitting here? C’mon Ellen, let’s go!”

Earlier in the show, Ellen DeGeneres surprised the Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer with an appearance from the Poosh founder and six of her grandchildren. While they were seated on the couch, Kourtney spilled the beans.

Kris is seen in the video visibly shocked and asks, “Who is with her?” and “For how long?” when she heard that the surrogate was already at the hospital.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show captioned the video, “I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and Kanye!”

This will be the fourth child for Kim, 38, and West, 41. They share daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 15 months, and 3-year-old son Saint.

The KKW Beauty founder and Yeezy businessman just made a public appearance at the Met Gala on Monday, May 6. Hours before her pink carpet arrival, rumors swirled that baby No. 4 arrived, which Kardashian swiftly debunked.

“Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true!” she tweeted. “It’s Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol.”

Earlier that day, she shared a screenshot of a text message West, 41, had sent her.

“This is your life,” the text read. “Married with four kids, get people out of jail, cover of Vogue, go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true.”

