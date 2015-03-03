The wedding bells have stopped chiming. Bitten star Laura Vandervoort and Young Hollywood host Oliver Trevena have called off their engagement, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The Canadian actress, 30, first showed off her stunning engagement ring from Trevena in February 2014. The couple started dating in mid-2013, and got engaged on on New Year's Eve in 2013, sources previously told Us.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's Broken Engagements

While they had been gearing up for their wedding for about a year, even holding an engagement party in March 2014, the two stars have since parted ways. "They broke up before the holidays," an insider tells Us. A rep for Vandervoort confirms to Us that the engagement is off.

At the height of their relationship, British actor Trevena proposed during a vacation in his native England. "[They were] visiting a castle in England and it was a really romantic setting," a second source told Us of the proposal. "Oliver told Laura to close her eyes at 11:11 and when she opened her eyes he was down on one knee. She was totally surprised and he gave her a vintage diamond ring. She's over the moon and so happy."

PHOTOS: Quickest Celebrity Engagements Ever

While she didn't comment on the split at the time, Vandervoort posted an emotional Instagram photo on Dec. 31, 2014, one year after Trevena proposed.

Captioning the shot "Don't limit who you are & who you can be….Happy New Year xo," she shared an image of text reading, "Here's to new beginnings with old, loyal friends. To being young and reckless no matter what your age is. To writing your own love story, in the most spontaneous moments. To being brave enough to dream big, and turning those dreams into reality. Here's to knowing yourself a little bit better and loving yourself a little bit more. Here's to you."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!