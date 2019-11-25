Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends





It’s the most wonderful time of the year! As “your friend in wireless”, Cricket Wireless encourages you to enjoy the holiday season with your chosen family. To help you carry that Friendsgiving spirit throughout the holidays, influencer Destiney Green (aka @momcrushmonday) and her friends from Cricket are here with some tips on celebrating all season long with your crew.

Friendsgiving in Three Steps

“First and foremost, let go of the stress right now,” says Destiney. “There are no hard and fast rules for Friendsgiving, just have fun with it and make it your own. Second, have everyone help out in some way. Those who don’t cook, help set up, etc. Make the coming together the party, not just the meal. Lastly, keep the celebration going with games after dinner! That’s when all of the best memories come out.”

Share Your Traditions

“Over the last few years, we’ve started the tradition of traveling around the holidays to catch the spirit in different environments,” she adds. “There are so many beautiful and different energies in different cities, we don’t like to miss out!

Sometimes we even take trips together with another mom and daughter to really get that quality time in.”

Full Table

“For our Friendsgiving, everyone brings a little something.” says Miles. “This year, I brought my Cricket phone so I could show a bunch of pics of food I could’ve made. That’s kind of a good plan, right?”

When It Comes to Entertaining, Play to Your Strengths

“Let’s just say that I’m a great party host and I love to entertain, but I leave the cooking to my other friends,” Destiney admits. “I’ll stir where you tell me to stir, but I’m not a master chef. I’ve learned a long time ago to play up my strengths and let others play up theirs. You keep your spatula, I’ll keep the microphone.”

Technology is Your BFF

“When we can’t make it to every place our loved ones (friends and family) reside, video chat is bae! It’s how we can always stay connected. I made a note to use it more than regular calls because it’s amazing and helps to really feel connected,” Destiney says.

Phonegiving

“There’s so many things to be grateful for. Good friends, Cricket’s great selections of smartphones, delicious food, smartphones…. wait, did I say that one already?” Rose adds.

Don’t Stress the Small Stuff

“Have fun, and if it’s not fun, don’t do it,” Destiney encourages. “If the turkey gets burned, order take out and laugh it off. If Susan forgot the pie, eat the whipped cream frozen like ice cream. In short, enjoy the day and don’t get caught up in the little stuff.”