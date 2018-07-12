Luann de Lesseps may be in hot water with her family members. The Real Housewives of New York star is reportedly being sued by ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps and their two children, Victoria and Noel de Lesseps, over a breach in the couple’s divorce deal.

The three parties allege that the reality vet did not uphold her end of a divorce deal signed in 2009, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The entrepreneur, Victoria and Noel reportedly claim that the “Girl Code” singer purchased a $3.1 Sag Harbor, New York, estate in 2013 without creating a trust that would entitle the kids to the home as outlined in the divorce proceedings.

The threesome also claim that the Countess and Friends star has threatened to sell the home and buy a new one in upstate New York without giving the children their entitled share of the funds. They are reportedly urging the court to mandate an injunction blocking the house sale, as the reality star may be in jeopardy of breaching the agreement.

The news comes less than two weeks after the 53-year-old housewife reunited with Alexandre and their children at her Sag Harbor home to celebrate six months of sobriety following her December 2017 arrest.

“Greatest reunion ever!” she captioned a photo of herself smiling alongside the aristocrat at the time. “Wonderful to spend the weekend with the kids and The Count. Also counting my blessings! Celebrating 6 months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone! @noeldelesseps @victoriadelesseps #onedayatatime #lovemyfamily #grateful #rhony #countess.”

Luann and Alexandre split in 2009 after 16 years of marriage. She was married to Tom D’Agostino Jr from 2016 to 2017.

