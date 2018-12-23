Close but not too close. Pregnant Duchess Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, will be celebrating Christmas with the royal family but they won’t be sleeping in the same house as Prince William, Duchess Kate and their three kids.

“Harry and Meghan will be staying at the main house (the “big house”) for Christmas, not Anmer [Hall],” a source tells Us Weekly of the couple’s plans to join the queen and the rest of the family at her residence at Sandringham, while William and his family will be staying at their 10-bedroom Norfolk home about two miles away.

It’s a change from last year, when Kate and William, both 36, invited the newly engaged couple to stay with them and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Anmer Hall. Harry said later that they had a “fantastic” time together as Meghan celebrated her first royal Christmas with her soon-to-be in-laws.

The Mail on Sunday reports that 30 of Her Majesty’s family members are set to arrive at the queen’s 20,000-acre estate, located 110 miles north of London, for the annual holiday celebration.

While Sandringham is a sizable residence, The Telegraph reported that in 2011 the queen had a full house with 27 guests, some of whom had to stay in the servants’ quarters.

The royal family’s Christmas celebration is full of decades-old traditions, with meals and festivities all set to a rigid schedule.

It kicks off on Christmas Eve with afternoon tea at 4 p.m., where sandwiches and pastries are served and the family opens presents.

While the royals usually exchange gag gifts, Meghan might surprise them with the perfect presents. The former Suits star “is a great gift-giver,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively in the new issue. “She puts a lot of thought into it.”

After changing into formal evening clothes, the guests will reconvene for dinner, which includes locally grown produce.

On Christmas morning the family will enjoy a full English breakfast before heading to 11 a.m. services at St. Mary Magdalene Church with the queen, who is head of the Church of England. After lunch, they will gather together to watch the monarch’s annual Christmas speech.

