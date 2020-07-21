Locked and loaded. Meghan King thanked her “partner” Christian Schauf for helping her learn to safely handle a gun on a recent date to a shooting range.

“Until this weekend I had never handled a pistol in my life, but after a full weekend of training I have the knowledge and skills to match my pistol of a personality 😜,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 20, alongside a handful of photos of her and Schauf wearing protective gear at a Utah gun range.

King, who split from ex-husband Jim Edmonds in October 2019, continued: “But in all seriousness, as long as guns are legal to own (and as long as my partner hobbies in sports that include guns) I will arm myself with information about how to use and handle them. Knowledge is safety.”

Earlier that day, Schauf shared his own thoughts on the “humbling day” he shared with his girlfriend “absorbing everything we could alongside a small group of new friends” at the firing range. “I left with more confidence, more experience and more questions than ever before,” he wrote via Instagram.

Us Weekly confirmed in May that the former Bravo star was dating Schauf after the pair met in early March. King made her new relationship Instagram official in May, shortly before dropping her ex-husband’s last name on her social media profile. In a lengthy post shared to her blog in June, King went into detail about how she met her new flame.

“Christian and I connected via one of these dating apps and did the whole ‘quarantine dating’ thing with lots of FaceTiming but I never thought it would go anywhere since he lives in Utah and I live in St. Louis and work in Los Angeles – but what the hell, it was quarantine and I wasn’t physically seeing anyone anyway … until we did,” she explained at the time, noting that she made sure to get tested for the coronavirus before meeting Schauf in person.

King and Edmonds, 50, tied the knot in October 2014 and share three children, daughter Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hayes and Hart, 2. Us broke the news of their split in October 2019 after the former reality star accused the retired baseball player of having an affair with one of their nannies. Both Edmonds and the caretaker denied the allegations at the time.

The former couple’s split quickly turned messy as they battled over custody of their kids. Edmonds, who is currently dating Kortnie O’Connor, recently alleged that his failed marriage was “loveless and abusive.”

“I was in such a dark place; one that I didn’t think could happen to me,” he claimed in an Instagram post in June, thanking his girlfriend for standing by his side through his ups and downs. “I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship. The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk.”

In response, his ex-wife told Us, “I wish him well.”