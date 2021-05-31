The future is here! Groot Hospitality locations, which includes Miami hot spots like LIV and Story, now accept eMax tokens, a form of cryptocurrency, as payment for all bookings.

“eMax is excited to partner with Groot Hospitality to bring eMax and Cryptocurrency to Miami Nightlife & Entertainment,” an eMax representative told Us Weekly in a statement. “This is the first of many opportunities where we see EthereumMax as a reliable payment method for real life usage and provide exclusivity to our community.”

EthereumMax is a decentralized ERC-20 growth token built on the secure Ethereum network and is a yield-based token. It rewards investors with 2 percent of every transaction. EthereumMax says investors can use the coin in real-life cases, including online payments, like the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul PPV MMA Fight.

Concertgoers at places such as LIV and Story will get to use eMax. Both clubs have star-studded lineups with Story welcoming Migos and Trey Songs over Memorial Day weekend with 3Lau and Fisher set for Miami Crypto Weekend in June. LIV is hosting Zedd and Future over MDW with Marshmelllo and Diplo set for Cryto Weekend. On Sunday, June 6, LIV will also host Mayweather’s official afterparty for his fight against Paul.