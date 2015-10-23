Michael Jackson’s Doctor Arnie Klein Dies at 70: Report

Michael Jackson's former doctor Arnie Klein has died, TMZ reports. The physician passed away from natural causes in Palm Springs, Fla., on Thursday, Oct. 22. He was 70.

According to TMZ, Klein admitted himself into a hospital earlier this week when he was feeling abdominal pains. He was wheelchair-bound and also suffered from multiple sclerosis.

The L.A.-based dermatologist treated the late Jackson for several years until the legendary singer's death in 2009. Over time, he's continued to dodge questions of rumors that he's the biological father of Jackson's two oldest children, Prince, 18, and Paris, 17.

Back in 2009, Klein admitted during Larry King Live that he once donated sperm, but only to a bank. "Here's the most important thing. Michael loved those children. Those children loved him as a father," he told King at the time. "As far as I am concerned, that's the most important grouping there is."

"That's not answering the question," King replied. Klein quipped back: "No, because I'm not going to answer it the way you want me to answer it because…I will say no if that's what you want to hear." (Klein has never denied that he's the dad.)

