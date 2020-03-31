Michelle Money gave fans an update on her 15-year-old daughter, Brielle, hours after a skateboarding accident landed her in intensive care.

The former Bachelor star, 39, explained to her followers on Monday, March 30, via Instagram that her daughter was safely out of surgery to relieve pressure on her brain, but it’ll still be a few days before they know if she’ll have any residual effects.

“This was two hours before the accident,” Money wrote via Instagram alongside a video of herself dancing in the car with Brielle. “We decided to put makeup on and go to the gas station and grab a drink.”

She revealed that she let Brielle drive her car around the parking lot to get some practice and then showed off her daughter’s terrible parking job in a second video.

“We have so much fun together,” Money continued. “She is my favorite human! I can’t wait to hear her laugh again!”

The Bachelor Pad alum then updated her followers on Brielle’s surgery to remove fluid from her brain noting that it “went well.”

“Her numbers are in a really good place,” she wrote. “Two more days to let the brain swell up and monitor until taking her off of sedation to see what we find. Thank you again for the prayers. You will never know.”

Hours earlier, Money tearfully explained that she has been alone at the hospital because “only one parent [can come in] at a time per 24 hour period” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

She revealed that her daughter’s father, Ryan Money, has been sitting outside in the parking lot “not knowing what else to do.”

“I do not think I am capable of leaving her but her dad needs time too,” she wrote via Instagram. “I’m a mess. She is doing well. Stable and pushing. This surgery will be very helpful.”

Michelle has been by her daughter’s side since she was admitted to the ICU and explained how grateful she is for fans’ prayers.

“We feel them. We see them working. Thank you for the messages. All of them. I see them all,” she continued. “So does Ryan and [boyfriend] Mike [Weir] and our families. I’ll keep updating. #prayforbrie.”

The former reality star shared a video update as well via social media where she revealed that “it’s really hard to be alone during something like this.”

At the time of her post, Brielle was in surgery to remove fluid from her brain following her accident.

“Keep her in your prayers,” Michelle said in the clip from the hospital on Monday. “This is my worst nightmare. It is just heart-wrenching.”

Despite her fear for her daughter’s safe recovery, Michelle admitted that Brielle is “fighting.”

“I love you guys. Thank you so much for the support,” she said before noting that she’s “been an absolute mess and have not slept,” which is why she was “forcing [herself] to sleep while she’s getting this procedure done.”

Michelle has been keeping her followers updated throughout her daughter’s health battle, beginning with a picture of the teen inside the ICU on life support earlier on Monday.

“Brielle was in terrible skateboarding accident,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull.”

The teenager was put in a medically induced coma to “relieve pressure in her brain” upon her arrival at the hospital.