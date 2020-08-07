In a good place! Olivia Munn and her boyfriend, Tucker Roberts, have taken the next step in their relationship, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The pair are now living together after dating for more than a year. “Olivia and Tucker are so happy together,” the source says.

Although the couple haven’t shared any snaps together at their joint pad, Munn, 40, has posted photos of her work from home setup amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Newsroom alum and Philadelphia Fusion president were first rumored to be dating in December 2018, when they were seen holding hands shopping in Los Angeles. The next month the lovebirds celebrated the New Year’s Eve together at a holiday bash.

Nearly a year later, the Oklahoma native made her relationship Instagram official. The actress shared photos of her and the University of Pennsylvania — The Wharton School alum dressed up as Danny McBride and Edi Patterson’s characters from HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones via Instagram in November 2019.

Munn, however, wasn’t ready to switch up her lifestyle just yet. The Predator actress told Entertainment Tonight the same month that she “can’t imagine” having kids and was “already in my happily ever after” as a pet mom.

“I’m excited about anything that might come my way, but I’ve already reached pinnacle for me, what I think happiness should look like,” the actress said in November.

Five months later, Munn again opened up about her future goals and explained that getting married isn’t at the top of her list.

“I never have ever been that girl [who dreamed about her wedding],” the actress said during an April episode of “The Big Ticket With Marc Malkin” podcast. “And I’ll hear about friends who have, and I’ve just never been the person that’s like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to get married. This is what it’s going to be like, what my ring would be.’ I don’t really have any of those.”

She added: “The idea of getting married has always made me a little … It gives me … I don’t know what that word is for … I’m like, ‘It’s hot in here, right?’ It’s like, ‘Really?’ … Yeah, I just feel like to pick one person forever.”

Before dating Roberts, Munn had a three-year relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The pair called it quits in April 2017.