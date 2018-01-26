Teamwork makes the dream work! Olympic luger Erin Hamlin is headed back to the Winter Olympics for the fourth time, but before she heads to Pyeongchang, South Korea, she made time to tell Us Weekly about her favorite teammates ­– her yellow lab, rescue cat, and three horses. Watch the video above – the first in our “OlymPets Moments” series – to see all of their adorable moments!

The Olympic veteran, 31, said that although her lifestyle isn’t conducive to having a pet, her family helps out. She told Us: “I convinced [my family] after Sochi that they wanted a new dog, so we got a yellow lab who has now turned into a massive 104 pound yellow lab who really loves to watch me train when I train at home.”

The 3-year-old pup named Dooley is her No. 1 one training partner.

“I do a lot of paddle training and star training at my parents’ house, so he will come lay out on the side of the road and watch me go back and forth,” the Olympic bronze medalist explained. “If I stop moving, he comes and sits on my sled with me, which is really funny. He keeps me company.”

Her beloved Labrador isn’t her only four-legged friend. Rounding out her team of OlymPets are three horses and a cat.

“We also have a cat named Luna, who we found in the woods outside of our house, so she loves us extra hard because we saved her life,” the Ramsen, New York native told Us.

“We have three horses: Taz, Gemini, and Karia,” said Hamlin. “I like to ride, [but] my mom rides more. She likes to limit me a little because she doesn’t want to be responsible for me getting hurt before a season.”

To learn more about Hamlin, visit teamusa.org. The Olympics begin February 8, and will air on NBC.

Do you think your pet has what it takes to be an Olympian? Enter your furry friend in Us Weekly’s #PetOlympics contest to see if they have what it takes to win gold!

