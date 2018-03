Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet Hold Hands (RADAR Online)

Kim Kardashian, Madonna Chat About Beauty Lines (Star Magazine)

‘One Tree Hill’ Cast: Where Are They Now? (OK! Magazine)

Watch New ‘Fittest on Earth’ Clip (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!