Alex Dunphy by day, Dora the Explorer by night.

Modern Family actress Ariel Winter, who is set to reprise her role as Dora the Explorer in a new live-action spoof of the kids' cartoon for College Humor, shared a photo of herself in character as the bilingual backpack-wearing adventurer, complete with a short black wig and sassy attitude.

PHOTOS: Secrets from the Modern Family set

"Dora's back. And better than ever," the 14-year-old sitcom star wrote alongside the snapshot, in which she mugs for the camera and uses her fingers to mimic a gun.

The upcoming College Humor clip is a follow-up to the fake movie trailer the site released earlier this year for Dora the Explorer: The Search for the Infinity Orb, which featured Winter as a gun-toting, evil-fighting version of the animated 8-year-old.

PHOTOS: Stars big breaks

Getting back into character as Dora is likely a nice distraction for the young star, who has been plagued with family drama in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Winter was placed in the temporary custody of her sister, Shanelle Gray, after allegations of emotional and physical abuse emerged against her mother, Chrisoula Workman. The charges were denied by Winter's brother, Jimmy Workman, but on Tuesday, Nov. 20, a judge extended Gray's guardianship.

PHOTOS: Stars who survived abuse

Permanent custody of the actress will be decided at a later trial date.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!