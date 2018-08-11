Pink is back in the spotlight! Less than one week after being hospitalized with “excruciating pain” amid show cancellations, the “Whatever You Want” singer returned to the stage to perform for fans at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, August 10.

The songstress didn’t shy away from her signature high-flying moves, either: The Daily Telegraph reports that the 38-year-old performed her regular ceiling-bound acrobatics while singing hits including “So What,” “Just Like Fire” and “What About Us.”

“I wanna tackle all of you. Hope I didn’t screw up anybody’s week,” she reportedly told the crowd. “Sorry if I did. But we’re gonna party tonight.”

She wasn’t kidding: Backstage, she hung with actor Hugh Jackman and fellow pop star Katy Perry.

“The amazing @pink One of the best concerts I have ever seen,” Jackman, 49, raved on his Instagram page on Saturday, August 11. “And, she’s been sick all week. Inspiring.”

Pink reposted the shot on her own Instagram page a few hours later, writing, “Some people, if you can believe it, are even better in real life. This guy is one of those rare unicorns. And my daughter was damn happy too.”

Willow, 7, also posed mid-play for a wide-eyed photo with Perry, 33. “Thank you @katyperry for coming to the show and pretending to be a lizard with my girl,” Pink wrote. “We love you darlin’!”

The musician opened up to followers about the health issues that had forced her to cancel her Monday, August 6, show in an emotional Instagram post later that same day. “On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain,” the Grammy winner wrote. “That was the reason for the late cancellation.”

She continued, “It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way. I was discharged from [the] hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest.”

Live Nation tweeted further details for ticket-holders, noting that the artist was admitted to the hospital on August 5 for dehydration before being readmitted on Monday with a gastric virus, for which she remained hospitalized overnight.

The cancellation came just three days after “Moulin Rouge” crooner defended herself over photos that surfaced of her spending time on the beach in Byron Bay with her family following her August 3 show cancellation.

“I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life,” she wrote of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour run. “This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children. I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well) on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through.”

She continued to slam claims that she was slacking, adding, “What these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine … You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never f—ked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not.”

