When Porsha Stewart said she was blindsided by husband Kordell Stewart filing for divorce, she meant it. The 31-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star visited Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Sunday, April 21 and opened up about her shocking split from the NFL star.

One week after Stewart defended her husband on the Housewives reunion special amidst allegations he was "too controlling," the 40-year-old former quarterback filed for divorce on March 22 following less than two years of marriage.

"I was totally blindsided. At the reunion I did feel some kind of way because I did want my husband there with me. I was standing strong representing for my family," Stewart explained. "But when I found out about the divorce, it was absolutely a surprise."

The Bravo star recalled waking up from a nap to see missed calls from her sister. "She said, 'Have you heard?' And I'm like, 'Heard what?' So I went to Twitter and the first thing I see is, 'Kordell divorcing Porsha,'" she said. "And I'm like this is just a crazy joke . . . I found out from Twitter."

She then went and confronted her husband, who was in the next room. "I asked my husband had he filed," she said. Without revealing his answer, she added, "Long story short, I just felt very disappointed and let down. When I got married, I meant it for life. I always said I would never get a divorce unless he cheated on me or something like that . . . I was heartbroken, like I am still right now."

Adding to the heartbreak? The Georgia native revealed that she and her estranged husband are actually still living in the same house. "It's a difficult, difficult situation right now," she shared. "It's something that I did not want at all. I had asked, 'Can we work this out? Can we go to counseling?' What you saw at the reunion was a wife trying her last try. When you are married, I feel like you have to put 150 percent into your marriage no matter what. And if it doesn't work, you need to be able to walk away and say, 'I tried.' No matter what."

"It ain't always gonna be easy and it ain't always gonna be a happy situation. But when you have made a vow to that man and the child that you have in your home, you owe them that," she added of her estranged husband, who is father to son Syre with an ex-girlfriend. "So I feel like, at the end of the day, it was just a betrayal that I suffered from and that's something that I'm going to have to move on with. But at least I know I put in my best."

"You're living together?" Cohen asked. "Speaking?"

"We're in the same house. I didn't say we speak," Stewart clarified. "And I didn't say I'm cooking. It ain't no eggs and bacon and ham hocks no more."

