Making a statement? Presley Gerber got a new tattoo and he chose to put the ink in a location that’s hard to miss — his face.

The 20-year-old model, who is the son of Cindy Crawford and brother of Kaia Gerber, shared a video clip of himself getting a tattoo that reads “misunderstood” via Instagram on Friday, February 7.

“Thanks homie,” he wrote alongside the post, crediting celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy for the design.

Presley already has a few tattoos on his body, including one by JonBoy of an outline of California with a heart placed over L.A., which he received in January 2019.

“Happy New Year.. to bigger and better things @Jonboytattoo @patrick_films,” Presley captioned a clip of himself getting the tattoo via Instagram.

The California native also paid a sweet tribute to his sister by getting a tattoo that read “Kaia XXIII” in February 2018.

Besides adding to his growing tattoo collection, Presley has been following in his mother’s footsteps as a model. He made his runway debut at the Moschino resort show in June 2018 in Los Angeles. Crawford, 53, Kaia, 18, and their father, Rande Gerber, all attended the show in support of his big moment.

Earlier that year, Presley joined Crawford to recreate her iconic 1992 Pepsi commercial for the Super Bowl 26 years later. The supermodel told USA Today in January 2018 that working with her son was a special experience.

“Just as a mother, we drove to work together that day and we shared the same trailer,” Crawford recalled. “And when he was doing his thing, I was just a proud mom watching from the sidelines, trying not to annoy him.”

Kaia, meanwhile, has embarked on a modeling career of her own. She also shares Presley’s love for tattoos and joined her brother for a sibling tattoo session — where she received a heart on her arm — in January.

The KarlxKaia designer called it quits with her boyfriend Pete Davidson in January following a two-month romance. Later that month, she was spotted for the first time since the split with Crawford as the mother-daughter duo arrived in New York after vacationing in Miami.