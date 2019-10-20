A budding farmer! Prince William revealed that his son Prince George has a passion for farming equipment in the new film Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall.

The film explores the work that takes place on Prince Charles’s 135-acre estate, which will be passed down to William, 37, to provide an income for his family when Charles becomes king.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke with farmer Mervyn Keeling during a visit to Dutchy land and revealed his 6-year-old son’s passion for tractors. “I should have brought George today; he would be absolutely loving this… He’s obsessed,” William said about the surrounding farming equipment.

He also gave some insight into the personalities of his daughter Princess Charlotte, 4, and 1-year-old Louis, who he revealed loves to play outside.

“My children are already, y’know, playing on the tractors and, like you say, it’s so important to get outside, and have the children understand nature,” William said.

Earlier this month, William spent some quality father-son time with George at a Norwich City versus Aston Villa soccer game in Norwich, England. George stole the show standing by his father during the match. Duchess Kate and Charlotte were also in attendance.

William and Kate, 37, recently returned from a five-day tour of Pakistan from October 14 to 18. Their children stayed home in London but the royal couple made sure to keep in contact with their little ones, who stayed with their nanny and Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton.

“The kids love it in the countryside because they have so much freedom, but they have school this week so they need to remain in London,” a royal insider told Us Weekly. “William and Kate have been checking in every day and call the kids before they go to bed.”

The source added: “William and Kate hate leaving the kids, but know they’re in good hands. Carole has an extremely close bond with George, Charlotte and Louis and Pippa’s son, Arthur, too. They adore her.”

While in Pakistan, William and Kate encountered a scary incident when their plane was forced to abort landing twice due to an electrical storm while en route from Islamabad to Lahore.

