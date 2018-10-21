Off the market! Camille Grammer and her fiancé, David C. Meyer, tied the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony in Hawaii on Saturday, October 20, Us Weekly can confirm.

The nuptials took place by the beach in Hawaii and guests included Grammer’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards, who posted photos and videos from the reception on Instagram.

Grammer, 50, revealed her engagement to Meyer in October 2017. A source exclusively told Us nine months later that the couple were planning a tropical ceremony and met “with a wedding planner on the Big Island of Hawaii.”

The insider also added that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star “wanted to just go away and elope,” but Meyer insisted on having a huge celebration to commemorate “their love and the start of their life together, so they will probably invite around 150 people.”

Back in April, Grammer dished on getting everything in order for her special day. “We’re figuring out flower colors. I still don’t know who my dress is, my bridesmaids dresses, none of that’s been figured out,” she explained. “I’m gonna figure it out.”

The Bravo personality was previously married to Kelsey Grammer from 1997 to 2011. A source told Us in July that Camille worried she would never find true love again after the tumultuous split, but she “couldn’t be happier” with Meyer.

“David is the perfect partner,” noted the insider. “He is completely in love with Camille and excited to start their life together.”

Camille and the Frasier alum, 63, share daughter Mason, 16, and son Jude,14.

