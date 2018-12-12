Things between estranged couple Lizzie and Christian Rovsek may get worse before they get better.

“Lizzie’s divorce from her husband Christian is getting pretty nasty. They are still living under the same roof and it’s causing a lot of conflict with the kids,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They were hoping to solve things with meditation, but it looks like they will be taking things to court.”

The former Bravo star filed for divorce from Christian in October 2017 after eight years of marriage. The pair share two sons Kingston and Preston.

After their divorce news broke in December 2017, Lizzie thanked fans for their support via Instagram: “Thank you to all that know my heart and spirit….thank you to all that have been supportive. I love you♥️. I truly do♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

While reports surfaced that the twosome may reconcile after they were spotted together in Paris in April, Lizzie served Christian with divorce papers in August. The source also tells Us that their divorce is still on — even though Lizzie has been spotted wearing her wedding ring around Orange County.

“Christian has been super upset since Lizzie sent him papers and has been trying to resolve issues and convince Lizzie to not even file,” the source explains. “He really loves her and wants to fix things.”

The bathing suit designer shared a prayer about staying strong with her Instagram followers earlier this month.

“You know when you read something and it’s exactly what you needed to hear… this prayer is exactly what I needed to pray today,” Lizzie wrote on December 4 via Instagram. “I’m so grateful for the wonderful, uplifting hearts around me that keep me strong and for my beautiful boys that remind me daily that God is all around us and within us. For any mommy that needs to hear this prayer, I share this with you. ♥️ #aprayerformoms #momlife #grateful.”

Lizzie starred on season 9 of The Real Housewives of Orange County and appeared as a friend during season 10.

