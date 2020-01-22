Rob Kardashian Teaches Daughter Dream ‘Old Town Road’ Lyrics in Cute Video

Horses in the … where? Rob Kardashian tries to teach daughter Dream Kardashian the lyrics to “Old Town Road” in an adorable video posted to the reality star’s Instagram page on Tuesday, January 21.

“Can you put the horses in the front?” Dream, 3, asks in the clip, hanging out with her 32-year-old dad on a sofa.

Rob replies, “It’s ‘the horses in the back.’”

But Dream has her own version. “Can you put the horse in the back, please?” she trills. “Can you put that?”

Her request eventually morphs into “Can you put the horses in the bag?”

“It’s not ‘bag,’” a laughing Rob replies. “Back. The horses in the back!”

“Dream is the funniest 😆🤪😭,” the caption of the video reads.

Rob’s famous sisters commented on the upload. “She is so so silly!” Kim Kardashian wrote.

Added Khloé Kardashian: “She’s so so cute.”

The funny video comes amid Rob’s latest drama with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, Dream’s mother, over custody of the tot. Earlier this month, Rob filed paperwork asking for primary custody of Dream, claiming that Chyna, 31, is a danger to their daughter. In the court docs, he alleged that she parties hard, uses cocaine, spends $600 on alcohol almost daily, makes violent threats and throws objects, according to TMZ. The site also reported that Khloé, 35, offered a statement to support him.

Us Weekly confirmed on January 7 that Rob had asked the court to order the model to undergo drug and alcohol testing and that a judge denied the request. That same day, Chyna’s attorney responded to the allegations.

“So Rob Kardashian — who has … posted illegal revenge porn against Chyna — wants to take custody of Chyna’s beautiful daughter, Dream, away from her hands-on, extremely loving mother? And Khloé Kardashian … wants to take her niece Dream away from her loving mother, Chyna? Oh, please,” attorney Lynne Ciani said in a statement to Us at the time. “Chyna will vigorously contest this latest despicable attempt to take away her daughter in a court of law, where she will keep prevailing against her ex-fiancé Rob and the other malicious and vindictive members of his family.”

Rob later filed another request, asking the judge to have Chyna drug tested “no less than 30 minutes before each visit” and seeking to modify Chyna’s visitation time with Dream. He said that he’s “incredibly concerned about Dream’s safety” while she’s under Chyna’s care.

Rob and Chyna, who’s also the mother of 7-year-old son King from her relationship with ex Tyga, went public with their relationship in January 2016 and got engaged three months later. They split that December.

In February 2019, the former Rob & Chyna costars signed a post-judgment child support modification order that released Rob from child support payments to Chyna.