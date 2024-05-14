Rose Hanbury is back in the royal family fold, it seems.

Queen Camilla was photographed alongside Hanbury (whose real name is Sarah Rose Hanbury) at the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials, taking place at Badminton House in England on Sunday, May 12.

Camila, 76, was all smiles while talking to Hanbury, 40, and famed makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Hanbury opted for a dark blue blazer at the event, matching the queen, who was wearing a blue dress as well.

Hanbury has kept a low profile since March, when rumors of her alleged affair with Prince William resurfaced after Princess Kate Middleton took a step back from her public duties.

As questions about Kate’s whereabouts rose earlier this year, late night host Stephen Colbert name-dropped Hanbury with a joke about the Prince of Wales.

“I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family,” Colbert, 59, said during the March 12 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

Colbert went on to say he was “ready to spill the tea,” bringing Hanbury’s name into the mix. (Hanbury has been married to David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley in 2009.)

“I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley,” he said. “Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Hanbury] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he ‘laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.’ Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating.”

Days later, a lawyer for Hanbury released a statement to Business Insider, denying the alleged infidelity.

“The rumors are completely false,” the attorneys wrote at the time.

Colbert later apologized for perpetuating the affair rumors after Kate announced in a now-viral video — shared worldwide on March 22 — that she was undergoing treatment for cancer, which explained her public absence. (Kate’s cancer diagnosis came after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January.)

“There’s a standard that I try to hold myself to, and that is I do not make light of somebody else’s tragedy,” Colbert said during the March. “Far too many of us know that any cancer diagnosis of any kind is harrowing for the patient and for their family.”

He concluded: “Though I’m sure they don’t need it from me, I and everyone here at The Late Show, would like to extend our well wishes and heartfelt hope that her recovery is swift and thorough.”