Roy Dotrice Dead: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Dies At 94

Ron Dotrice, known for his role on Game of Thrones, died on Monday, October 16, at the age of 94.

The longtime actor passed away “in his London home surrounded by family, including his three daughters, grandchildren and great-grandson,” his family said in a statement to BBC.

Fans of the HBO series would recognize Dotrice’s voice, as he narrated the books A Song of Ice & Fire, on which the series is based on. He actually holds the Guinness World Record for the most characters voiced by a single actor in an audio book. In the saga’s first novel, he read 223 characters for the audiobook, which is 33 hours long. Dotrice went on to star in the show as Wisdom Hallyne the Pyromancer during season 2.

His acting career spanned nearly 60 years. He made multiple cameos through the years in film and TV, starring in The War of the Roses, Escape, Treasure Island and Angel. In 1984, Dotrice starred as Leopold Mozart in Amadeus; the film went on to take home eight Oscars, including Best Picture. Additionally, he made his impact on stage, starring in Brief Lives, Kingdoms, Hay Fever and The Homecoming. He won a Tony Award for his final Broadway show, A Moon for the Misbegotten.

Acting wasn’t his only accomplishment. In 2008, he was appointed Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth.

Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman took to Twitter to mourn Dotrice, with whom he starred in the 1980s series Beauty & the Beast, writing, “Love you dear Pop. Forever and ever. You were the best of us. My heart is broken… See you up top.”