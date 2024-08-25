Sabrina Carpenter was stopped on the streets of New York City for an interview — and the TikToker conducting it didn’t know who the hitmaking pop star was.

At the beginning of the video uploaded on Saturday, August 24, Carpenter, 25, walked on the sidewalk while waving to fans. The TikToker, whose name is Judi Jupiter, followed behind the Eras Tour opener and filmed as Carpenter took snaps with admirers.

“What’s your name?” Jupiter asked Carpenter, who responded, “Sabrina. What’s your name?”

Instead of giving a moniker, Jupiter encouraged Carpenter, “Say hi to my followers,” which Carpenter responded to by gamely waving at the camera. As Jupiter began to walk behind Carpenter again, the singer turned around to ask whether the TikToker was “on live.”

When Jupiter replied that she was streaming the interaction, Carpenter raised her eyebrows and replied, “Oh, this is so cool. What’s your account?”

After giving out her username, Jupiter explained that her account focuses on “really cool people” in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

“All the hot girls in Soho, and in Fire Island,” Jupiter said, to which Carpenter replied, “Oh! I feel honored.”

Jupiter praised Carpenter for being “spectacular” and proceeded to ask “did you just come out with an album?”

“It’s called Short n’ Sweet,” Carpenter said, while Jupiter asked, “By?”

Carpenter replied with a laugh, “Sabrina Carpenter. Me.”

As the conversation continued, Jupiter asked Carpenter for her social media accounts. “It’s just my name, my channel is just @SabrinaCarpenter. You can go check out some of my work and I hope you like it,” the singer answered.

Jupiter, seemingly oblivious to Carpenter’s stardom, concluded the interaction by asking Carpenter to greet her followers again. “Hi to your followers,” Carpenter said. “I’m obsessed with you, honestly.”

Carpenter dropped her sixth album, Short n’ Sweet, on Friday, August 23, featuring singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” After releasing the album, Carpenter received a shoutout from pal Taylor Swift.

“Short ✔️ Sweet ✔️ Has made an extraordinary album ✔️,” Swift wrote, alongside a pic of the twosome together.

Carpenter, who opened for several of Swift’s Eras Tour shows, called the opportunity “the dreamiest dream come true” after ending her performances in March.

“I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour,” Carpenter wrote via Instagram at the time. “There is truly no one like you and there never will be! I love you with all my heart and I will cherish this Taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time 💞💞💞.”