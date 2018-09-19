A very special guest attended Burt Reynolds’ funeral: his Smokey and the Bandit costar and ex Sally Field.

The In Pieces author, 71, was among the mourners who showed up for the service at Family Church in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, September 19. She entered the church through a side door.

The funeral included performances by local musicians and eulogies from Reynolds’ longtime friend Mo Mustaine and his Last Movie Star costar Todd Vittum. It ended with a prayer from the Oscar nominee’s Smokey and the Bandit II costar Patrick Moody.

Reynolds, who died at age 82 on September 6, began dating Field in 1977 after meeting on the set of the original Smokey and the Bandit. They were together on and off for five years.

The Gunsmoke star called the Mrs. Doubtfire actress the “love of my life” during an interview with Vanity Fair in 2015. “I miss her terribly. Even now, it’s hard on me,” he said at the time. “I don’t know why I was so stupid. Men are like that, you know. You find the perfect person, and then you do everything you can to screw it up.”

Hours after the news broke of Reynolds’ death, Field released a statement to Us Weekly. “There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even 40 years later,” she said. “My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

