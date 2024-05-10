Selena Gomez disabling her comments means fans and trolls haven’t been able to post endless messages, including about her ex Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber‘s fresh pregnancy news.

Justin and Hailey announced on May 9 that they were expecting their first child. What followed was a barrage of posts on X and other social media platforms speculating on how Gomez might be reacting to the news.

One place, however, that fans weren’t able to share their thoughts on Gomez’s Instagram page.

The star, 31, who is the most followed woman on Instagram, has made the step to live troll-free by only allowing her friends to comment on her posts.

“I disabled all my comments on my photos on Instagram for only my friends,” she told Today ahead of the Bieber news last week. “So I think I’ve created boundaries to help me. Obviously people fussed about it. They fuss about everything.”

“I felt empowered by doing that,” she added, “by saying, ‘This is just for me.’”

The singer-actress also spoke on keeping in the bubble of her close circle, which includes boyfriend Benny Blanco, who, she said is “wonderful.” She added: “It’s all about, at the end of the day, for me, owning my power,” she said. “And I am who I surround myself with.”

Hours after the Biebers shared their happy news, the Only Murders in the Building star posted a snap with Blanco, 36, via her Instagram Story.

The black-and-white photo was of the pair holding hands and cuddling under a blanket. Gomez also shared a snap of herself and Blanco with a group that included her Only Murders‘ costars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star dated “Peaches” singer Justin, 30, on and off from 2010 to 2018. Hailey and Justin were first romantically linked in 2015 and dated on and off until their engagement in 2018. They wed in September that year.

Despite rumors of a longstanding feud between Selena and Hailey, 27, the Rare Beauty founder said previously that she doesn’t have any beef with her.

Both women have even defended each other after fans refused to stop perpetuating the rumors. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote on Instagram in March 2023. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.”

Hailey added in June of that year during an episode of Bloomberg‘s “The Circuit With Emily Chang”, “I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez.

“This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives.”

She added, “It’s like time and time again, I don’t know why I keep having to say and we keep having to say that there is no issue and there is no problem. It’s so disappointing that people still behave this way because of, like, over a man. Yeah, it’s the world we live in, unfortunately.”