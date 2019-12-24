



Did Seth Rogen get the price right? The comedic actor joined The Price Is Right ahead of the Christmas holiday on Monday, December 23, to help raise money for an amazing cause.

“I’m on The Price Is Right tonight and I f–king crushed it,” Rogen, 37, captioned an Instagram Story photo of himself on the CBS show’s set.

The Canadian star was joined by other contestants during his Monday appearance, where he played games like “Cliff Hangers,” “Switch” and “That’s Too Much.” Rogen even offered some encouragement to the other players during a game of “Hole in One,” saying: “Don’t let me down!”

The Freaks and Geeks alum’s appearance on The Price Is Right was a way for Rogen to help raise money for Hilarity for Charity, an organization he founded in 2012 with his wife and frequent collaborator, Lauren Miller Rogen. Hilarity for Charity was started as a way to raise awareness and fund research for Alzheimer’s disease.

By the show’s end, Seth succeeded in raising an impressive $69,000 for the couple’s charity.

The Pineapple Express star previously opened up about the heartfelt reason he chose to launch the charitable organization with Lauren, whom he wed in 2011. The For A Good Time, Call… actress’ mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at age 55 and the couple wanted to find a way to help combat the disease.

“Every time I visit my mother-in-law, I’m shocked that what I’m seeing is the result of this disease. Alzheimer’s is brutal,” Seth told InStyle in November 2017. “I mean, it’s associated with losing your memory, but you don’t just forget who people are; you also forget how to talk, how to eat, how to do everything. That’s hard to wrap your head around until you actually see it.”

Seth and Lauren “quickly found” that no one around their age “was talking about” Alzheimer’s, which led the pair to want to “help find a cure” for the illness. The Long Shot star told the magazine that Hilarity for Charity “slowly grew into something much bigger than” they had ever imagined, and the organization’s website states that they’ve raised over $11 million.

The longtime love’s organization notably had a Netflix comedy special air in April 2018, called Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity, which saw comedians like Tiffany Haddish and Kumail Nanjiani join forces to help the cause.