First dates are even awkward for Sofia Vergara! The Modern Family actress revealed to Meredith Vieira during an interview airing Thursday, Sept. 25, that those pictures of Joe Manganiello checking out her derriere at the White House Correspondents' Dinner back in May served as the ice breaker for their relationship.

"It was really funny because I didn't know that had happened until I started really going out with him," Vergara told the talk show host. "Somebody sent me the pictures and I confronted him about it and he was like, 'Yeah, I can't excuse myself. I was there.'"

Vergara, who first stepped out with the True Blood hunk in July after splitting with fiancé Nick Loeb in May, added: "I didn't know he was behind me! It was funny. It broke the ice. After that, we started talking, like, you know."

At the time, a source told Us, "Sofia is Joe's dream girl! He's been smitten with her for years. He's always had a huge crush on her."

Fast-forward two months and a romantic Cabo vacation later and Vergara is equally as smitten. In an interview with Extra, the Colombian beauty said simply, "What is there not to approve of?"

