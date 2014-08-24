Girls have got to stick together! Taylor Swift got vocal about her views on feminism in an interview with Britain’s The Guardian on Aug. 22, admitting that she still has much to learn on the topic, the “Shake It Off” singer, 24, credited Girls star Lena Dunham for mentoring her on women’s rights.

PHOTOS: Taylor's celeb BFFs

“As a teenager, I didn’t understand that saying you’re a feminist is just saying that you hope women and men will have equal rights and equal opportunities. What it seemed to me, the way it was phrased in culture, society, was that you hate men,” Swift admitted to The Guardian. “Becoming friends with Lena — without her preaching to me, but just seeing why she believes what she believes, why she says what she says, why she stands for what she stands for — has made me realize that I’ve been taking a feminist stance without actually saying so.”

The Girls creator, director, and actress, 28, soon replied to the Grammy winner’s compliments on Twitter, praising her stance on the topic.

PHOTOS: Taylor's high-profile flames

“Applause for @taylorswift13’s spot on definition of feminism (and NOT because she mentions me),” Dunham tweeted on Sunday, Aug. 24. “Taylor recognizes that at its core it’s not about radicalism or rage, but equality. Her willingness to own the term means much to many. She’s been my feminist role model for a long time. And I cannot f–king wait for her VMA performance. When someone grows, changes and shows their vulnerability and evolution publicly… That’s a gift they give to us that we should honor.”

PHOTOS: Taylor's style evolution

The pair have spent lots of time together, including a fun-filled July 4th party at Swift’s Rhode Island home. Dunham’s boyfriend Jack Antonoff, who has worked with Swift as a songwriter, compared her to Michael Jackson recently in GQ, saying she makes “great, great pop music.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!