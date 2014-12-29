This is one title Taylor Swift should be happy not to shake off. For the third year in a row, the "Blank Space" singer has been named DoSomething.org's most charitable celeb, topping a list of stars including Laverne Cox, Beyonce, and Emma Watson.

Swift, 25, has had a banner year, thanks to the release of her smash pop album 1989, which sold more than 1.2 million copies in its first week. As part of her promotion for the record, she released the single "Welcome to New York" and then donated all proceeds from the song to New York City Public Schools.

In part because of that, users of DoSomething.org voted her the year's top celebrity do-gooder, an honor she's held since 2012. Coming in at No. 2 is Cox, who became a voice for the LGBT community after starring on Netflix's acclaimed series Orange Is the New Black.

Cox's idol Beyonce made the list, too, in the No. 3 spot ahead of Miley Cyrus and Watson, who round out the top five. According to DoSomething's press release, both Bey and Watson got props for bringing "feminism to the forefront," while Cyrus earned recognition for shining a light on homelessness. (She famously let homeless teen Jesse Helt speak on her behalf at the MTV VMAs in August.)

Other stars on the list include Chris Pratt (whose March of Dimes speech about his preemie son went viral), Tyler Oakley (who helped raise more than $500,000 for The Trevor Project), Olivia Wilde (who co-founded the philanthropic Conscious Commerce), and Justin Bieber (who, according to DoSomething.org, has granted more than 200 wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation).

See the full list of "Celebs Gone Good" below:

1. Taylor Swift

2. Laverne Cox

3. Beyonce

4. Miley Cyrus

5. Emma Watson

6. One Direction

7. John Cena

8. Shonda Rhimes

9. Tyler Oakley

10. Chris Pratt

11. John Legend

12. Olivia Wilde

13. Kerry Washington

14. Zendaya

15. Demi Lovato

16. Lupita Nyong'o

17. Amy Poehler

18. Lebron James

19. Mindy Kaling

20. Justin Bieber

