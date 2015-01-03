Teresa Giudice is making the most of her time at home before beginning her 15-month prison sentence on January 5. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star rang in 2015 at home with her four daughters, Gia, 13, Gabriella, 10, Milania, 8, and Audriana, 4, and her husband Joe, a source tells Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Before they were Real Housewives

“Teresa spent New Year's with the girls and her family,” the insider tells Us, adding that “Joe has been pulling special bottles of wine for her and she has been cooking a ton.”

PHOTOS: Stars at court

The Bravo star, who was convicted on several counts of fraud alongside her husband this past October, has remained strong for her girls, but the source tells Us she “only sees what she wants in terms of the legal stuff” and that she “is telling friends that she is hoping she will only be there for a week or two.”

PHOTOS: Biggest Real Housewives' fights

Teresa put on a brave face for her family while attending Gia’s 3KT holiday show on Friday, Dec. 26, as well. "She seemed very happy to be there — not sad or worried at all," an onlooker told Us of the star. "Teresa looked happy and was applauding them. She seemed really proud."

As previously reported by Us, after Teresa serves her sentence Joe is set to serve his 41 months.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!