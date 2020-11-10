Officially moving on! Nearly a year after calling it quits with ex-husband Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice has a new man in her life, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 48-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke out amid reports that she’s dating Luis “Louie” Ruelas on Monday, November 9.

“Excited to reveal my new boyfriend,” Teresa wrote alongside a photo of the pair at a football game over the weekend. In the snap, Ruelas, 46, has his arm around the Bravo star’s waist.

According to a source, the twosome’s romance is “very new, but they are happy.” The news comes two months after Teresa and Joe, 48, finalized their divorce. The duo, who share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11, announced their separation in December 2019.

“They are supporting each other 100 percent as they each pursue their happiness,” another insider told Us in September. “Joe is in Italy for now, and Teresa is in New Jersey. Their primary focus is and will remain their four beautiful daughters.”

Joe and Teresa’s 20-year marriage came to an end after he was ordered by a judge to return to his native Italy following his 41-month prison sentence. Both the former construction business owner and Standing Strong author served time behind bars after they pleaded guilty to fraud. RHONJ fans saw Teresa pull the plug on her marriage during season 10 of the Bravo series.

The reality TV personality isn’t the only one with someone special in their life. Joe revealed last month that he is dating too.

“I’m actually seeing a lawyer,” he said on The Wendy Williams Show on October 9. “She’s helping out a lot out here, it’s good because I have a lot of things going on out here and she’s putting together a lot of deals for me. We’ve been seeing each other, you know what I mean? I wouldn’t say that we’re boyfriend, girlfriend, but we’re kind of like hanging out a lot.”

Joe added that his split from Teresa “wasn’t really my choice,” noting that the distance was too much.

“The distance, you know what I mean, and then how’s it going to work?” he said. “I’m over here, she’s over there [in New Jersey]. There’s no way it’s going to work, no matter where I’m at. What am I going to do, pull the kids out of Jersey bring them over here? It just won’t work.”

After several months apart amid the coronavirus pandemic, Joe reunited with daughters Gia and Milania in Rome earlier month.

“We’re back,” the Rutgers student wrote on Friday, November 6, via Instagram Stories.

