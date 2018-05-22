Let the countdown begin! Season 5 of TV Land’s Younger premieres June 5 at 10/9c, and Us Weekly is gearing up for the anticipated return with a game of “Who’s Most Likely To …?” with the cast. The dramedy’s stars – Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Nico Tortorella, and Debi Mazar – didn’t hold back as they revealed which cast members check their phone the most on set and who breaks out into spontaneous song. Watch the exclusive video above to hear what the cast had to say!

Whether it’s Liza’s love triangle between Charles and Josh or Kelsey’s countless first dates, there is no lack of kissing on the show. But the real question is, do any of the cast members enjoy kissing their co-stars? Turns out, they do, with Foster, Mazar and Tortorella all shouting, ‘Me!’, when asked.

While the kissing scenes aren’t a turnoff, that doesn’t mean things don’t get a little uncomfortable at times with Foster, 43, who plays lead character Liza, admitting she still gets bouts of stage fright.

“Oh my gosh. Yes, I get nervous. Every time,” she confessed. “I’m like, ‘What do I do with my hands?’”

Duff, 30, who plays Foster’s colleague and friend on the show, added, “Right, and don’t you always feel like, ‘Oh, I don’t know how to kiss’?”

The cast, who have been working together since the show’s premiere in 2015, definitely know each other well and know how to have fun on set, often breaking into song and dance.

“We always sing ‘Last Looks,’” Foster said.

Mazar, 53, added, “I sing, but I’m not a singer. We always do disco. ‘Turn around, bright eyes!’”

For more fun with the cast, watch the video above and tune into season 5 of Younger, which returns to TV Land June 5 at 10/9c.