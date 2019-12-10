



Check them out! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was joined by his wife, Lauren Hashian, at the Jumanji: The Next Level premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, December 9.

Johnson, 47, and his costar Kevin Hart made a grand entrance on the red carpet, pulling up in a truck from the sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Their castmates Jack Black and Karen Gillan arrived in another truck. Johnson and Hart, 40, then posed for photos with their respective wives, Hashian, 35, and Eniko Hart (née Parrish).

The former WWE star looked dapper in a blue Dolce & Gabbana suit with gold flower detailing, while the singer-songwriter wore a shimmering red jumpsuit that tied at the waist.

The outing came a week after Johnson candidly spoke about marrying Hashian 12 years after his split from ex-wife Dany Garcia. He shares 18-year-old daughter Simone with the movie producer, 51, and daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 19 months, with his new bride.

“My divorce did a number on me,” the athlete told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published on December 3. “I wasn’t fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren was incredibly patient: ‘I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together — no presh.’”

Johnson and Hashian secretly married in Hawaii on August 18 after 12 years together. The outdoor ceremony took place one day after what would have been the 70th birthday of Garcia Companies CEO’s late father and famed Boston drummer Sib Hashian.

The Fast and the Furious star joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, December 10, that he and Lauren exchanged vows at 7 a.m. because he “had that 8 o’clock workout” scheduled.

“No, I’m only kidding,” he clarified with a laugh. “We wanted to have an early morning wedding that way we said the vows, get it over with and then by 10, 11 o’clock, we’re hanging, having brunch with the family and we had it done. Plus in Hawaii it’s a beautiful time, with us and my ancestors watching over us. It was truly a magical wedding.”

Scroll down to see more photos from the newlyweds’ appearance at the Jumanji premiere!