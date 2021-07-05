27 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers, Likes & Views

TikTok has been gaining a lot of momentum in the past few years and today it has over 1 billion users. Hundreds of millions of people are actively engaging on the platform on a monthly basis. So, it is quite a major social media platform to promote yourself on. But the bigger the platform, the tougher the competition. Already established TikTokers will have the benefit. But you can get some credibility boost and social proof if you decide to buy TikTok followers. Lots of people do that and so we have compiled a list of the best sites to buy TikTok followers.

We aim to provide you with all the info that you need to know about the various service providers that provide you with TikTok followers and Tiktok likes and views in a safe and effective manner. There’s an FAQ section at the bottom that can help clear some doubts and answer some queries. So, let’s get started.

Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers, Likes and Views

We are starting this list with Viralyft. This company is popular for its services, and many people use it to buy stats for their social profiles and posts. It is quite capable of offering services to people who are looking to buy TikTok likes, comments, views, followers, etc. To boost these stats on various platforms that they are active on. If you want to increase your credibility and gain some social proof then you can visit viralyft.com and browse the various services that it has to offer.

People buy stats for getting a quick boost. So, it doesn’t make much sense if the company ends up taking a lot of time while delivering the services. This is the reason Viralyft promises that it will try to deliver the stats to you as fast as possible. The clients shouldn’t have to waste their time. The price of the services isn’t too high as the company wants to keep the packages affordable. Viralyft claims that all the services are risk-free and people do not have to worry about their accounts facing any problem.

The payment gateways are secured and use SSL encryption. On the website, you can see the platforms supported by the company. It includes TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc. If you are looking to buy TikTok followers then the starting package gets you 250 followers and costs $6.99 which is a great bargain considering the positive effects it will have on your overall growth!

Let’s move on to the next site on this list which is getviral.io. This company ensures that clients do not have to switch service providers every time they want to buy stats for a different platform. It has services for multiple social media platforms that are popular these days like TikTok, Facebook, Twitch, SoundCloud, Instagram, YouTube, Spotify etc. So, you can easily buy likes, views, comments, etc for multiple platforms from getviral.io. The company claims that its services are meant to help you grow on these sites by getting more exposure.

You will start to gain authority on social media if you have credibility and social proof. The company is proud of the quality of the services that it provides as many of the clients who have used its services once return for more. They even refer other people to purchase the services on this site. GetViral claims to have delivered hundreds of thousands of orders in a span of 7 years. The company promises that your satisfaction is guaranteed because the company will deliver you the services, otherwise you can take advantage of the money-back guarantee if they fail to do so.

There’s also live chat and email support for the clients so that they can get any doubts and queries addressed. There are various services for TikTok on this site. If you are looking to buy TikTok followers the starting price is $6.99 for 250 followers.

The next entry on the list of best sites to buy TikTok followers is ViewsExpert. You may have seen this site appear on many lists that talk about social media services. The company provides services for a variety of social media platforms that include YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Twitch, LinkedIn, SoundCloud, Spotify, and TikTok. So, as you can see, most of the popular social media platforms that people are using to grow their presence on are supported by ViewsExpert.

Also, for each of the platforms, the company provides a variety of different services for different requirements. You can order services from ViewsExpert in just a few steps. First, select the service you want and then choose a package based on your budget and the number of stats you are looking to get. Next, enter the required information like the profile link or the post link.

Now, choose a payment method to pay for the service. That’s it- you have ordered your service and now you just need to kick back and wait. The company will work on delivering the service to you. If you want to grow on TikTok you can buy TikTok followers, TikTok likes and TikTok views. There are multiple packages for these services and the packages for followers start at just $6 for a whopping 250 followers.

One of the sites that you can go to for TikTok services is FollowerPackages. It is a site that has the appropriate services to help you gain a lot of likes, comments, views, followers etc, that will help you in your quest to go viral on social media. Spotify, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram are the platforms that this site provides services for. So, if you have accounts on these platforms and you want to improve the credibility of your posts and profile then you can go to FollowerPackages.com and purchase relevant services to kickstart your growth!

The company knows that there are many service providers that provide you with bot accounts that do not have the credibility needed to help you grow effectively. But when you buy services from FollowerPackages you get premium quality followers, likes and views from accounts that are actually real.

The company is proud of the quality of the services it provides and it has remained consistent because it has been known as a favorite for a lot of influencers and celebrities. You can buy views, likes and followers for TikTok on this website. The price for followers starts at $6.30 which gets you 250 followers.

SocialPackages is a brand that sells different stats that you can buy to increase the number of likes, comments and views on your posts. You can also buy followers for your profile. The company has a lot of different services that you can buy but it promotes itself as one of the best and real growth services for the Instagram platform.

So, if you have been looking to grow on Instagram and want to buy stats for Instagram then one of the sites that you can check out is socialpackages.net. But other than Instagram you can also get services for YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, Twitch, TikTok, Clubhouse, and Facebook. The company guarantees courtesy refills for the services that it provides. So, if you experience a drop in the stats that you have purchased then the company will replace the reduced amount for free within a 30 day period.

It also promises to deliver the stats to you as quickly as possible so that you do not have to wait for long. 24/7 customer support is present so that you can get your questions resolved whenever they arise. For this, you can either mail them at support@socialpackages.net or use the chat button on the website. You can buy premium quality TikTok followers from socialpackages.net and the starting price for it is just $6.50 for 250 followers.

If you are tired of bots and fake followers for TikTok then one of the sites that you can consider is fastlikes.io. This is a site that claims that it has the best TikTok services that can provide you with real TikTok followers. Via these followers, you will be able to grow organically. But if you are looking for services that can help you improve your presence on other platforms then you can get that from fastlikes.io too.

It supports SoundCloud, Spotify, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. So, you can purchase different stats like views, likes, comments, subscribers, followers etc. for these platforms as well. Let’s now look at the features of Fastlikes. First of all, the company promises to provide premium-quality services. It guarantees the quality of the stats provided. Next, it guarantees client satisfaction by promising to deliver the complete order on time.

It also has round-the-clock support for clients because problems can occur at any time and the company wants to be ready. You can use the chat button on the website to connect with the support team or email them at support@fastlikes.io. On fastlikes.io you can buy TikTok likes, views and followers to boost your presence on TikTok. You can buy 150 followers for $4.99. Visit the site for info on other packages!

Famups

Famups is a company that is proud of the way it treats its customers. It provides them with authentic support throughout the day and guides them in cases of doubts or if they have any queries. It has many services for different social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, SoundCloud, Twitter, Spotify etc. and claims that these services will help the clients increase the traffic to their social profiles.

Famups wants to provide its clients with ample reasons to buy services from it. It promises that the delivery of the services will be on time. Everything safe and your privacy is the responsibility of the company. All the services are reliable so that you get relevant and true support delivered to you. The prices and rates of the services have been kept low and reasonable.

You do not need to have a huge budget to get started with buying stats. Famups claims that the services will deliver you long-lasting results because they have planned everything with advanced ideas. So far the company has completed more than 15k orders and provides around 87 services. It uses advanced methodologies and digital round maps to manage and handle social media marketing. It wants to deliver digital solutions that can help you convert your audiences to your customers.

Trollishly

Trollishly wants to provide a good user experience to its clients. It may not provide services for a bunch of different platforms but it does offer services for four popular platforms namely TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. To ensure that different needs and the different requirements of the clients are met the company provides a bunch of services for each of the platforms.

The company believes that if you want to improve your presence on social media and gain popularity online then it isn’t that difficult anymore as you can purchase the services it offers on trollishly.com. Trollishly has a parent company called Rise Up Digital FZE which has been established in 2019 in the UAE. It is a digital marketing and web design company that provides different services to its clients.

Trollishly ensures that a sense of trust is developed between the customer and the company while providing top-quality services that are delivered at a nice speed. Besides the paid services the company provides free trial services for Instagram and TikTok if you want to test the services, you can get free Instagram likes, free Instagram views and free Instagram followers. You can also get free likes and fans for TikTok. You can also buy TikTok services if you want. The rates are cheap and you can get TikTok fans starting from $2.59.

SidesMedia

If you have been searching for a service provider that claims to have real services for major social media channels then why not check out SidesMedia, a company that promises to provide real social media services. These services are meant to help you gain more exposure and grow your brand and build your audience on social media. In just 72 hours, the site claims to deliver top-quality engagement if you purchase its services.

The company has ensured that when you buy likes, followers, views etc. they come from real accounts created by real people. SidesMedia is able to do this because they have a network of users that get paid a fee for following, liking, commenting etc. So, your account won’t be at any risk since these are not bots or fake accounts. The company has a proprietary growth engine that is responsible for helping deliver likes, views and followers to customers.

With the services from SidesMedia, you will be able to stand out. The services are for users from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Spotify, Twitch, SoundCloud etc. There are different services for TikTok including the service to buy TikTok followers. The price for this service starts at $5 and that gets you 100 followers.

Appsally

If you want a company that does a bit more than just sell social media services then one of the companies that you can look at is Appsally. This company does have services for social media platforms but also offers website and search engine optimization services. It claims that you can improve your social media status and get ahead of your competitors from your home by using the services that you can buy from appsally.com.

Appsally can easily become the one-stop shop for your social media needs if you want to buy TikTok likes, views, comments, followers, subscribers etc. Almost all of the social media platforms that are quite popular today are supported by Appsally. It has hand-picked the best marketers to ensure that it is a marketplace conducive to growth. A lot of hyper-growth companies use these marketers so you are getting quality service as well.

Managing your reputation, influencers, search engine optimization are some of the use cases for these services. If you want to buy followers for TikTok you just have to search for it using the search bar on the website. You will get a bunch of results containing different packages and combos. The price for TikTok followers on this site starts at $18 for 200 followers.

BuySocialBuzz

BuySocialBuzz has services to help you increase your social media presence. You can buy stats from this site to get a quick boost. The popular services on buysocialbuzz.com include Twitter services, Instagram services, Facebook services, TikTok services, Spotify and SoundCloud services, LinkedIn services etc. The company has a team of professionals that have a lot of experience and expertise in the field of social media promotion.

They have come up with innovative solutions for social media promotion. The company does not want you to feel unsafe while using its services. So, it ensures that all your information is kept private and your account is protected from any sort of risk.

All the payment methods used for monetary transactions are secured. The company wants to ensure that the results you gain after purchasing the services are long-lasting. This is why the company claims that its services have longer retention. The price of TikTok followers on buysocialbuzz.com varies between $6.30 to $225. For that price range, you get from 200 to 10k followers.

Tokupgrade

The next site on our list of best sites to buy TikTok followers is Tokupgrade. We decided to include a couple of sites in this list that may cost a little more but can help you gain organic engagement. One of these sites is Tokupgrade. This site can help you gain real engagement from TikTok users who may actually be interested in the content that you put out. The first step is to provide a list of usernames to the company that you want to target.

You can also provide the usernames of your competitors and influencers in your niche. There’s a good chance that people who follow them may also be interested in following you. Once you have provided a substantial amount of usernames the company starts engaging with these accounts by liking their posts and following their profiles. You don’t have to do anything. Everything is done by the company on your behalf.

The more relevant the profiles and usernames that you provide are the more is the chance for your growth and exposure. Now, all you need to do is post good-quality and entertaining content and watch the followers, views and likes roll in. The pricing for the services of Tokupgrade starts at $15 per week. It gives you moderate growth speed. You get a dedicated account manager and can cancel anytime you want.

Topstik

Topstik is a weird site. If you visit the website you can hardly tell that it is a social media service provider. It looks more like a fashion e-commerce website. But it does sell social media promotional services for TikTok users. If you have been wanting to increase the number of followers, likes, views, or shares on TikTok then you can take a look at topstik.com. You can buy stats and get them instantly delivered to your TikTok profile and posts. The company has chosen to provide support for TikTok because it has over a billion users and has one of the most active user bases. So, if you are looking to promote your brand or music it is one of the best social media platforms to do so.

To purchase a TikTok service from topstik.com you just have to click on the services option at the top and choose your service. Now, you have to choose the quantity, select a payment method and purchase the stats. The price for TikTok followers on topstik.com ranges from $11 for 500 followers to $200 for 20k TikTok followers.

TikTokFame

The next site on the list is tiktokfame.com. As you can easily tell by the name of this service provider it has the services that you will need to give your stats a boost and gain some online cred on TikTok. You can buy TikTok likes, buy TikTok fans and buy TikTok views from TiktokFame. The company claims that they only provide real services to their clients and all the likes and followers that you buy from it are going to be real.

It says that the main aim of the company is to help the clients reach their true potential on TikTok. It is easy to order services from TiktokFame. You just have to select the services, choose an appropriate quantity and then enter relevant information required for that stat. Then you just need to pick a payment method and pay for the service.

The company wants the clients to be patient as it can take a few minutes sometimes for them to start seeing some results. TiktokFame believes that by buying followers and likes you will be able to level the playing field. Let’s look at the price of TikTok fans/followers on tiktokfame.com. There are two packages. One provides you with 100 followers for $4.99 while the other gets you 500 followers and costs $15.99.

Celebian

If you search for TikTok services that let you buy stats to boost your presence on the platform then one of the sites that you will come across is celebian.com. This is a site that exclusively provides services to TikTok users and helps them gain some credibility on the platform by increasing their follower count or increasing the number of likes or views that they have on their posts.

The company claims to be the top-rated service provider for TikTok because it provides top-quality services and often has attractive offers. But people may still be suspicious or confused while making a decision which is why Celebian provides a free trial service wherein you can test the services that it provides. You can get free likes and views to check out the services by Celebian. The delivery of the order will start as soon as you complete the payment. The prices are cheap and affordable.

Hundreds of people trust Celebian because of its service reliability. The company is also quite serious about providing a good user experience and is always happy to provide support to clients. The rate for TikTok followers starts at $4.99 for 100 followers. You can buy a max of 5k followers for $59.99.

Bouxtie

Bouxtie is another website that sells services for TikTok exclusively. You can buy TikTok comments, buy TikTok fans, buy TikTok views and buy TikTok likes from this website. It claims that if anyone is looking to promote themselves on TikTok and get instant growth and enhance their profile they can purchase appropriate services from bouxtie.com. The company says that if you want to get started with its services and get a nice growth you need to first plan your campaign and set your objectives.

You need to decide on the number of likes and views that you wish to have on your video or the number of followers you want to gain. Next, you just place your order and let the company do its thing. The company will take a few minutes to process your order and once it’s done it will try to get you the ordered stats in the shortest interval possible. Bouxtie guarantees low prices for the services and quick delivery.

It claims to provide the best services that are safe to purchase. You will only get high-quality and genuine TikTok followers. You can always connect with the support team if you want to get queries cleared up. To buy TikTok followers on bouxtie.com the minimum budget you need is $1.95. That’s the starting price which gets you 50 followers.

TokCaptain

A lot of companies want to provide services for TikTok because currently, it is one of the biggest social media platforms in the world. The number of active users that the platform gets per month is crazy high! One of the companies that want to provide services to people who want to increase their credibility on TikTok is TokCaptain.

It claims that with its services you can get relevant and real growth on TikTok. It promises that if you purchase its services it will work towards helping you get the exposure your content needs and give it the recognition it deserves. You will get real followers if you purchase services from this site as it claims to market your profile to its target audiences. If you want good-quality results then you have to keep creating and uploading great content to your TikTok profile.

The company understands that time is an important factor in social media growth. So, it does not want to waste the client’s time and deliver the stats as soon as the order goes through. The services are cheap and you can watch your numbers climb without paying too much. You can buy TikTok followers starting at $2.99 for 100 followers. Premium followers cost $5.99 for 100 followers.

Toksocial

Let’s check out the next company on this list. This is again one of those service providers that can help you gain real engagement and growth. You cannot directly buy followers or likes or any other stats from Toksocial. What you rather buy is social media promotion. The company provides you with a dedicated account manager and now it is their job to ensure that you gain real followers and engagement.

Toksocial promises that it will not deliver any sort of fake followers, spams or bots. It will just present you with real and targeted growth wherein you get engagement from users that are interested in what you put out and will keep engaging in the long run if you keep up your posting game. The setup is ways and you can cancel anytime. The company is proud of its targeting. It can even provide advanced filters that can let you get really specific in any niche and target users there.

The account manager will dedicate their services to ensure your growth. There are two plans that you can purchase on toksocial.com. The cheaper one costs $15 per week and provides moderate growth while the pro plan costs $25 per week and you get maximum growth.

Audiencegain

Social media may be just an ego boost or a hobby for some but for many, it can be a valid source of income. Audiencegain is a company that understands this. This is why it provides monetization services for YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Twitch. If you want to get a monetized YouTube channel or 4000 watch hours on your channel then you can take a look at audiencegain.net.

But if YouTube is not your thing and you are more of a TikToker then there are a few attractive services for you as well. You can buy a monetized TikTok account from Audiencegain. Another service for TikTok includes 100k views and 100k followers for the TikTok creator fund application. There is also a service to buy TikTok followers as well. The beginning price is $60 for 1000 followers. The company guarantees the delivery of the services. It also claims that everything is safe and private.

The largest package that you can buy for gaining TikTok followers is the 10k followers package which costs $300. Audiencegain claims that these stats come from accounts of real people in its network. It will help your account gain some credibility for organic growth. It also provides a drip-feed feature that can sort of mimic organic growth and makes everything look less fishy.

Buzzvoice

Buzzvoice is a social media service provider which offers many services to social media users. Anyone looking to promote their brand on social media or looking to become an Influencer may need to gain some credibility and social proof. You can purchase stats from buzzvoice.com and increase the number of stats on your profile and posts.

Buzzvoice claims that you can buy a lot of engagement from it in just a few minutes and in just a few hours you will have your social media buzzing. Its popular services involve YouTube views, Instagram followers, Twitter followers, Facebook fans and Instagram likes. Buzzvoice supports TikTok, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. If you are looking for growth on TikTok then it has many services to offer. You can buy TikTok followers, shares, likes, video views and comments.

There are many packages for TikTok followers with the cheapest package providing 100 followers and costing $5 and the highest package is priced at $110 and provides 5k followers. To get this service delivered you just need to provide your TikTok username. The company promises that when you purchase any service from it your account does not violate any law or terms of service of the platforms.

SocialFansGeek

Let’s look at the penultimate site on the list, socialfansgeek.com. This is a site that provides services that can help you with marketing and promotion on social media platforms. It ensures that you can grow on multiple platforms by offering services for more than one of the popular social media platforms.

You can get services for SoundCloud, TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Spotify, Twitter, Pinterest, Clubhouse and Facebook. But other than services for social media platforms you can also buy guest posts, app promotion, blog management and reputation management services. To buy any service from this site you have to sign up and register yourself.

Next, you have to add funds to your account before being able to purchase any services. SocialFansGeek provides three services for TikTok promotion. You can buy followers for your TikTok account or buy TikTok likes and views for your TikToks. The price of the stats is quite cheap on this site. For example, if you are looking to purchase followers for your TikTok profile you can get 100 followers for just $0.7.

Soclikes

So, Let’s end the list with soclikes.com. You can use this site for your social media needs and buy stats like views, likes, followers, comments, subscribers etc. It supports a healthy number of social media platforms so that you can use this site for growing your credibility on multiple platforms. The company claims that it will only get you high-quality followers, likes, views, plays etc. It has over 7 years of experience and claims to be the leader in this industry.

It provides round-the-clock support to its clients and you can get your problems solved by just reaching out to the support team via the chat option on the website. Since you are looking for TikTok followers let’s take a look at the starting price for it. It costs $3.99 to buy 100 TikTok followers. To get this service you do need to provide your email and your TikTok profile URL. The biggest package will gain you 50k followers and costs $530. Visit soclikes.com for info on more packages.

FAQs

How to get more followers on TikTok?

The ultimate goal of people trying to grow on social media platforms is to start gaining organic engagement consistently. We have talked about buying TikTok followers. Though this can give you credibility and may help you grow, your ultimate aim should be to get self-sufficient and start gaining followers and likes on your own without having to buy them directly.

For this, we decided to put together a list of tips that can be helpful for people looking to grow on TikTok and get more followers and engagement. We have tried to only mention steps that you can do for free if you choose to do so.

Your Content Matters the Most

If you are feeling that you are not able to reach your full potential on TikTok then maybe it is time to take a thorough look at the type of content you are putting out. TikTok receives hundreds of thousands of videos and it cannot rank all of them to the top. It needs to ensure that users are shown only those TikToks that can make them stay longer on the platform.

So you have to ensure that your TikTok is funny, entertaining or informative. It needs to provide some sort of value to the user otherwise no one is going to even spend 15 seconds looking at it. You need to grab the user’s attention in the first few seconds because it is too easy to scroll to the next TikTok if the current one is not catchy enough.

Use Tags Optimally

You need to understand which tags work best for you. Although you should include popular tags it is better to use tags that are relevant. Also, try to use niche specific hashtags.

This can help you gain consistent views and exposure since the people who follow or watch TikToks with this hashtag might always be looking for new interesting TikToks. Tags help you get more exposure and widen your reach. This will help you attract new audiences and grow your followers.

Duet Videos

Duet Videos are one of the most popular features of TikTok. If a video gets popular, many people will decide to create duet videos with that video to gain more TikTok views. Try to be creative with your duet video. Do not just post a reaction video. Come up with something interesting and entertaining.

There have been a lot of entertaining and funny duet videos over the years and they do tend to go viral if done right. So, always be ready to show your creativity.

Collaborations

Collaborations can be quite helpful in gaining more followers. Generally, smaller creators collaborate with bigger ones and get more exposure while the higher creator gets some good credibility on the platform. But it can be hard to get top influencers to collaborate with you. One way to do this is to go to various events that these influencers may attend. They announce these things beforehand.

So, you can be there and when you meet them you can talk them into a quick Collab. You can also try collaborating with creators that are popular but not yet on the top of the platform so that you may have more chances of a Collab. The best thing to do is keep at it. Find influencers in your niche and keep requesting. Show them how you can benefit them as well and you will have a much better chance.

Post Regularly

Post Regularly! This is one of the best pieces of advice for social media in general. You need to stay relevant and keep giving your audience content to consume. Do not compromise on the quality. Work extra hard to ensure that you deliver quantity with quality.

You will see that most popular TikTokers post quite frequently, often multiple times a day. So, you should keep at it as well.

Should I buy TikTok followers?

It depends on your strategy. Buying followers is meant to give you credibility and social proof. It’s a quick method to kickstart your growth and can be used as a supplemental tool. The key to TikTok is to produce quality content, so combining the strategy of buying followers and consistently putting out quality content is often a homerun.

Stay away from scammers and choose good service providers. You can keep our list as a good starting point, this way you don’t have to waste money testing out multiple websites and instead just invest in the proven winners.

Conclusion

So, that marks the end of this post! We hope you have got the information you came for. Try connecting with the above companies and get in touch with their customer support teams to get your questions answered before making any purchases. We wish you all the best in your quest to TikTok fame!