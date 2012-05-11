Tina Knowles: We’re Excited to Celebrate Beyonce’s First Mother’s Day!

May 13 is set to be an extra special day for the Knowles family.

On January 7, Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z welcomed daughter Blue Ivy Carter–meaning Sunday will be the singer's first time celebrating Mother's Day as a mom herself.

At a charity event in NYC Wednesday, Blue Ivy's grandma Tina Knowles opened up to Us Weekly about the Knowles' big weekend plans.

"[We're] all going to be together," Knowles gushed to Us. "We're excited because it's Beyonce's first Mother's Day."

On their agenda?

"I'm hoping to cook! I want to cook," the House of Dereon designer shared. "My traditional soul food and maybe gumbo. That's my favorite dish!"

Knowles also spoke about her daughter's breathtaking Met Gala appearance Monday night.

"She looked amazing," Knowles told Us about the Grammy Winner's lacy, Givenchy Haute Couture gown. "I think she looked absolutely amazing."

During her quick walk on the Met Gala red carpet (the singer arrived after other A-listers had already headed inside), Beyonce, 30, stopped for a quick chat with Entertainment Tonight about her plans to give Blue a sibling or two.

"I definitely want to have more [kids]," the chanteuse revealed. "I don't know how many. God knows. I don't know yet."

Added the star about her new life as a mom, "I feel like now I know the reason that I was born."

