Tracey Gold, More Stars Slam Kirk Cameron for Anti-Gay Remarks

Not everyone shares former teen idol Kirk Cameron's views on homosexuality.

The born-again actor, 41, told CNN's Piers Morgan that being gay is "unnatural," "detrimental" and "ultimately destructive to so many of the foundations of civilization" during a Friday interview.

If one of Cameron's six children were to come out, the actor wouldn't be supportive. "I'm going to say, 'There are all sorts of issues we need to wrestle through in our life. Just because you feel one way doesn't mean we should act on everything we feel.'"

Cameron's comments angered many Hollywood stars, including his Growing Pains costar Tracey Gold, 42. "I am a strong supporter of the LGBT community and I believe in equal rights for all," the actress tweeted Sunday.

Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 36, was equally offended, tweeting: "The only unnatural thing about me being gay is that I had a crush on Kirk Cameron until about 24 hours ago."

Roseanne Barr, 59, went so far as to accuse Cameron of being "an accomplice to murder with his hate speech," while Craig Ferguson, 49, said Cameron "makes me ashamed to be a failed actor. We don't all think like that."

The Good Wife's Josh Charles, 40, added: "I know Growing Pains was only a TV show, but I have to think both Alan Thicke and Joanna Kerns must feel they failed as parents tonight."

On The Talk Monday, co-host Sara Gilbert said Cameron's beliefs send a negative message. "In lesbian, gay and transgender youth, the suicide attempt rate is 30 to 40 percent, and those kids are hearing that message. He just needs to think about that. And when he's saying we're taking apart foundations in society, I would argue that there is no one who fights for marriage more than gay people."

Other stars who voiced their concern over Cameron's remarks include Debra Messing, 43, Martha Plimpton, 41, and Kristin Chenoweth, 43.

