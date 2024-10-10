It’s a big parenting moment when your firstborn kid turns 21 — and proud dad Travis Barker isn’t shying away from the occasion, posting a ton of adorable photos of son Landon over the years as he celebrates his landmark birthday in style.

And, while many young guys might be a little embarrassed to see their cheesy baby photos all over Instagram — especially when your dad happens to be a huge rock star with 8.7 million followers — musician and model Landon has been loving the attention, reposting his dad’s heartfelt messages to his own followers, along with lots of photos and videos from his ongoing celebrations with friends and family.

Kourtney Kardashian, too, has been enjoying celebrating her stepson’s big day, sharing shots of a lavish “Happy Birthday Landon” balloon arch, as well as a tray of colorful cupcakes. “More Landon moments forever!” she wrote. “I love you.”

Meanwhile, Blink-182 star Travis, 48, wrote to his son in an emotional Instagram caption: “You blessed my world 21 years ago and I am forever grateful. So proud of the man you’ve become and everything you’ve set out to accomplish and did. You are the best son and brother anyone could ask for. I love you always and forever my boy and cherish every moment with you.” And on another cute shot he shared via Instagram stories, he wrote “Best father/son duo no question.”

It seems that Landon’s a popular guy — he also shared tons of birthday messages he’d received from other high-profile friends and family, including an expensive-looking gift bag from Kris Jenner.

Landon celebrated his 21st last night (October 9) with a very fancy sushi meal, alongside an intimate group of friends and family including Travis and Kourtney, plus his younger sister Alabama, 18.

Landon’s mom Shanna Moakler also posted a cute slideshow of pics with her not-so-baby boy from over the years, and wrote “Happy 21st birthday to my handsome and talented son @landonasherbarker. I love you so much, I feel like you were just 5 yesterday and now you’re 21. You have grown into such a good man with a kind soul! I can’t wait to watch you continue on your journey and for the world to hear all your hard work and dedication to your craft! Being your mom has not only been one of my greatest joys but one of the best adventures a mom could ask for!”

Of course, turning 21 means that Landon is legally allowed to drink alcohol. “First ever drink tn!” he posted via Instagram Stories from the sushi party. “Do you believe me!”. Landon has spoken in the past about how he only drinks on special occasions these days — and his 21st birthday is definitely one of them. Happy birthday Landon!