Kanye West made headlines in March when he gifted new girlfriend Chaney Jones a rare Birkin bag, but it was the matching silver roses that caught the eye of Venus et Fleur founder Seema Bansal Chadha.

“I mean, we have a lot of celebrity customers that buy things [under] alias names, so we actually don’t know who buys all of our products until sometimes they land on social media,” the businesswoman exclusively told Us Weekly about the Venus et Fleur arrangement that the 44-year-old Yeezy designer gave the 28-year-old model. “And that was kind of the case. Like, we all saw it on social media, [just] like everybody else because we didn’t know that he bought them.”

Chadha’s elaborate floral arrangements, which last up to one year without needing to be watered, have become a favorite among celebrities like West and the Kardashian-Jenners. “The Kardashians have been extremely supportive of the business from the beginning,” the florist said. “They were some of the first supporters. Kourtney and Khloé posted on Valentine’s Day, and that kind of skyrocketed our growth. And that was in 2016.”

She continued: “You know, we were such a small business at the time and it really helped us grow. And the family has been super supportive.”

The famous family all have their own specific requests when it comes to ordering from Venus et Fleurs. According to Chadha, Kim Kardashian still prefers “neutrals” above all else, while Khloé, 37, has moved from white roses to “pink and hot pink.” Kourtney, 43, and fiancé Travis Barker, however, have taken a more punk rock approach to choosing bouquets for their home: “They love red and black right now, black [roses].”

The Kardashian-Jenners will likely show off plenty of those florals on Mother’s Day, as the famous family are frequently showered with bouquets each May.

Venus et Fleur is launching a new collection ahead of the holiday, called the Language of Flowers. “It’s a very specific print, kind of nostalgic to, like, your grandma’s house or something your mom would love to have a piece of in her space,” Chadha explained. “So we thought we would bring that back. … We [also] have an extra collection dropping closer to the end of May.”

The company is also launching greeting cards and fragrances, all inspired by Venus et Fleur’s signature, the rose. “There are three different scents of three different representation of roses. So we have a very fresh rose, a very pungent and feminine rose, and then we have a rose oud, which is a little bit more unisex,” she said.

Venus et Fleur isn’t just for A-list celebrities. “They are a constant reminder of that moment that you receive them because they last so long and they look so beautiful,” Chadha added. “There’s so many different styles and we’re constantly trying to make sure we have something for everybody. … And you don’t have to water them. So that’s another plus.”

