Rearranging her plans. Vicki Gunvalson is pressing pause on her upcoming wedding to fiancé Steve Lodge.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 58, announced that she is postponing her nuptials, which were scheduled to take place in April, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The novel virus has claimed at least 8,503 lives in the U.S., with more than 312,200 people testing positive, according to CNN.

“No. We’re doing nothing. I told him the wedding’s off. We’re doing nothing,” Gunvalson told HollywoodLife during an Instagram Live Q&A on Thursday, April 2.

The reality star was hoping to wed in front of her friends and family, including her two children, daughter Briana Culberson, 32, and son Michael Wolfsmith, 35, and Lodge’s four adult children.

“I’m still engaged,” she clarified. “But, we were going to go get married in April and try to get as many of our six kids together and all of that. We’re still going to get married .. [but I’m not] rushing to get down the aisle right now.”

Gunvalson got engaged nearly one year ago when Lodge, 61, popped the question after making her a romantic meal at home, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

“He got all of her kids’ and his kids’ blessings before he did it,” the source dished, noting that the businesswoman was “so happy” and “shocked” by the proposal.

The Coto Insurance founder showed off her diamond ring on Instagram at the time. “I said ‘YES,’ ♥️ ,” Gunvalson captioned a photo of the rock in April 2019. She added the hashtags, “#engaged #happy #mylove.”

Lodge reposted the picture, writing “She said yes. #blessedday #engaged #happywifehappylife.”

Gunvalson previously revealed to Us that she was ready to tie the knot again, explaining that she is a “marriage girl.”

“I am so ready for marriage,” she gushed to Us in December 2017. “I told him from the very beginning, if you don’t want to get married, then don’t waste your time with me because I love being married, there’s no ring on right now, but we’re taking it slow and have a great relationship, that’s the most important thing for me, is making sure it’s a solid relationship.”

Gunvalson and Lodge began dating in 2016. She was previously married to Michael J Wolfsmith from 1982 to 1991, and Donn Gunvalson from 1994 to 2014.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.