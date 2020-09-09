Doing their part. Walgreens and SlimFast want health care heroes at the company’s stores to know how much their efforts mean amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At Walgreens stores nationwide, team members are going above and beyond for customers and each other. For instance, district manager Andrew Wiese and a group of pharmacists came to work in Albany, Georgia, during their time off to transfer and disperse much-needed specialty prescriptions to quarantined patients suffering from HIV.

When cruise ships were quarantined off the coast of San Francisco, team members worked through the night to fill more than 1,400 prescriptions for passengers. In Bolingbrook, Illinois, pharmacy manager Danny Wolak was one of the first pharmacists to help administer tests for COVID-19 at a Walgreens testing site.

Pharmacy manager Joynell Bean goes the extra mile in New Orleans by helping chronic condition patients get their prescriptions safely. “We don’t want them to compromise their immune systems coming out to pick up a medication,” she explained. “We say, ‘You stay at home — we’ll send it to your house.’”

The acts of kindness extend beyond making sure customers receive their prescriptions. Store manager Megan Bunyan in Joliet, Illinois, threw a graduation ceremony at the store for several team members who missed the milestone event due to stay-at-home orders.

“Over the last few months, I’ve been inspired by countless stories about our team members — some going above and beyond, others simply doing their best to advise patients or comfort customers in their moments of greatest need,” Alex Gourlay, co-chief operating officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., said. “This is how Walgreens has always shown up for our communities, but in these times, simple acts become moments of immense pride for our company. I am grateful for the chance to applaud our team members as they continue to champion the health and well-being of America throughout this difficult time in our country.”

SlimFast feels the same about their work amid the global health crisis: “Leading is not easy during uncertain times. Yet, somehow, that’s exactly what our retail partners have done. They provided essential resources to the community, found innovative ways to help customers faced with difficult challenges and offered a shoulder for people to lean on. During hard times, their teams leaned on each other too. We’d like to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the local heroes who never stopped serving others. The SlimFast family is proud of how our retail partners have helped people take on the day — together.”

