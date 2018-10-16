A milestone to remember! Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland gave Us all the feels when they celebrated one year of dating.

Adams, 34, shared a sweet sentiment about falling for the Modern Family actress, 27, alongside a series of heart-melting selfies of the pair. “A couple hours after we took these pics, @sarahhyland said ‘when are you going to ask me to be your girlfriend.’ I said, ‘right now,’” he recalled via Instagram on Monday, October 15. “I then double down and said ‘I’m falling in love with you.’ She responded with, I can’t say that yet.’ And then like 15 minutes later she did. Happy anniversary, baby. I love you most.”

The Geek Charming actress also gushed over the Bachelor in Paradise bartender on Monday. “A year ago, I impatiently asked @wellsadams ‘when are you gonna ask me to be your girlfriend?!’ I still can’t tell if I just bullied you into being with me and you’re scared to leave?” she captioned a throwback Instagram picture of the couple in Mexico. “But please don’t. Thank you for being the @stevehowey to my @katehudson in #bridewars.”

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2017 that the ABC stars had been “seeing each other for months.” They confirmed the news on Halloween night and have since been open about their romance.

Back in August, Hyland raved about about playing house with her beau weeks after he moved into her L.A. pad. “I think it’s brought us closer,” she raved to Us at the time. “I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other. I think we’re in that honeymoon phase of living together, so it’s good that nothing is already starting because then I think that’d be a bad sign.”

As for Adams? The Bachelorette alum caught up with Us in September and revealed that, when the time comes, he doesn’t want a TV wedding with the actress because “my family would be involved, and they would ruin the entire experience because they’re crazy.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!