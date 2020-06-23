What’s Hot Right Now: At Home Summer Camp

This is, perhaps more than anything, the summer of uncertainty. Festivals and fairs are on hold, summer day camp programming is cancelled, delayed or reconfigured and even play dates and parties could be on hold.

But summer isn’t cancelled, so here are 8 ideas to keep you sane and them entertained.

1 Go fly a kite!

2 Join the sidewalk chalk trend. Write funny or inspirational messages for people to find on their walks.

3 Do a nature-themed scavenger hunt.

4 Plant your own garden.

5 Wash the family car together.

6 Gather up hula hoops, jump ropes and balls. Set up a backyard obstacle course.

7 Have an impromptu football game. Grab the ball, and go!

8 Get out the jump ropes and set the timer to see who can jump the most.

