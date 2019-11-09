A debate as old as time! Who is Hollywood’s sexiest man? The answer seems to change from year to year, as new celebrities make their marks on the industry, earning unprecedented buzz, while others bide their time until they reemerge as the timeless hunks they are.

Now, Us Weekly is giving the people the opportunity to decide by voting from a pool of 10 enviable fellas.

Brad Pitt, for one, cemented his status as a hot item decades ago. From his steamy turn in the Ocean’s Eleven franchise to his convincing part in Fight Club, the actor, 55, churned out hit after hit early in his career. And he’s still got it, as evidenced by a year that included starring roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Ad Astra.

Unsurprisingly, 2019 was another big one for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, with Hobbs & Shaw, Ballers, Fighting With My Family and the yet-to-be-released Jumanji: The Next Level. The actor, 47, used his star power to bring a heartwarming touch to his Fast and the Furious spinoff. “To be able to showcase my Samoan side was very special and deeply personal to me,” he told Us exclusively in July.

Johnson is one of the hardest working men in Hollywood, but he knows what matters at the end of the day, noting that he wants to remind his daughters “of what’s really important in life, and why I work the way I do.” He shares Simone, 18, with ex-wife Dany Garcia as well as Jasmine, 3, and Tia, 18 months, with wife Lauren Hashian.

Some stars, such as Shawn Mendes, make an even bigger impression after getting caught up in a little romance. The 21-year-old singer set tongues wagging in July when he was spotted getting cozy with his “Señorita” duet partner, Camila Cabello. Since then, the couple have been seen making out at the beach in Miami in July and coming oh-so-close to locking lips at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in August.

Other men who made Us’ poll include Jason Momoa, Drake, Chip Gaines, Michael B. Jordan, Chris Hemsworth, Kit Harington and Cristiano Ronaldo. Take your pick below and stay tuned to find out who will take home the title of the sexiest man in Hollywood!